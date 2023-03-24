"Better than Messi" "Levels to this GOAT debate" - Fans make emphatic claim as Cristiano Ronaldo sets unbelievable record 

Fans on Twitter claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi as the Portuguese became the most-capped player in international football history. The Al-Nassr forward makes his 197th appearance for Portugal against Liechtenstein today (March 23). He moves past Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa on the list.

Ronaldo also happens to be the highest goalscorer in the history of international football with 118 strikes. He is nine clear of second-placed Iranian legend Ali Daei.

Fans on Twitter are on cloud nine to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reach the incredible feat. One fan referenced the GOAT debate, claiming:

"Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Portugal against Liechtenstein officially makes him the most International capped Player on 197caps for Portugal & Moved ahead of Kuwait forward Bader Al-Mutawa on 196 caps. There’s Levels to this GOAT conversation. Record History Maker Breaker."

Another fan wrote:

"HES BETTER THAN MESSI."

Ronaldo himself addressed the record during a press conference ahead of the match. The 38-year-old said (via GOAL):

"Records are my motivation, I want to become the most-capped player in history. That would make me proud. But it doesn't stop there. I still want to be called up very often."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Portugal captain Ronaldo became the most-capped player in the history of international football:

Roberto Martinez named Cristiano Ronaldo as one of Portugal's three captains

Roberto Martinez took over as the coach of the Portugal national team after Fernando Santos stepped down following their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final defeat against Morocco.

Martinez has now named Rui Patricio and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva as the two captains of a three-man group alongside Ronaldo.

Speaking ahead of the first game of his tenure, Martinez said (via Mirror):

"At the moment, the players with the most experience will be the ones who will captain the Selection. Cristiano Ronaldo, Rui Patrício and Bernardo will be the captains. From there it is important that we focus on tomorrow's game. It is a qualifying game, we only have ten and there is no margin for error."

He further added about his probable lineup against Liechtenstein:

"It depends a lot on the last three training sessions. It is important that what happened in training reflects what will happen tomorrow. It is an important starting point, there is no margin for error. You have to win and grow. What surprised me a lot was the degree of commitment to the selection. May we be better than the sum of our individualities."

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the contest in a rich vein of form, having scored nine goals and provided two assists in 10 games for Al-Nassr.

