Lionel Messi scored a stunning hat-trick in Argentina's 7-0 demolition of Curacao in their final friendly in this international break. Fans went into a meltdown on Twitter as they watched Messi in full flow.

La Albiceleste entered the contest on the back of a 2-0 win against Panama where Messi bagged a free-kick goal, taking his international tally to 99. Having been one goal away from the historic 100 mark for his country, Messi turned in a masterclass.

The captain opened the scoring against Curacao in the 20th minute with a trademark goal. After tormenting the defenders inside the box, Messi found the back of the net with his usual conviction. The strike marked his 100th at the international level. Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Ali Daei have scored more.

Nico Gonzalez made it 2-0 for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners three minutes later. Messi was in on the act yet again when he found the back of the net in the 33rd minute.

After Enzo Fernandez made it 4-0 in the 35th minute, Messi produced a stunning finish to complete his hat-trick. After bringing a lobbed pass under his control, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar outran the defenders before finding the back of the net in trademark Messi style.

Goals from Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Montiel secured a 7-0 win for the world champions.

Fans inevitably drew comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo. One fan took a jibe at the Portuguese superstar, writing on Twitter:

"Better than Penaldo."

Another fan claimed that Messi deserved an easy opponent as he wrote:

"The deserved statpad sesh for the goat."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Lionel Messi created international football history during Argentina's 7-0 win against Curacao:

real @nccsso @TheEuropeanLad IF MESSI DOESNT WIN HIS 8TH BALLONDOR IT IS RIGGED @TheEuropeanLad IF MESSI DOESNT WIN HIS 8TH BALLONDOR IT IS RIGGED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

sneeo @snveo @TheEuropeanLad The deserved statpad sesh for the goat @TheEuropeanLad The deserved statpad sesh for the goat

Deniz.K @kokipower23 @TheEuropeanLad MESSI BREAKING RECORDS AT THE AGE OF 36 @TheEuropeanLad MESSI BREAKING RECORDS AT THE AGE OF 36🐐🐐🐐🐐

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Lionel Messi is the first player ever with a World Cup to score 100 international goals. Lionel Messi is the first player ever with a World Cup to score 100 international goals. 🇦🇷⚽️ https://t.co/2Y8IqHsXmw

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer LIONEL MESSI HAT TRICK FOR WORLD CUP WINNERS ARGENTINA! LIONEL MESSI HAT TRICK FOR WORLD CUP WINNERS ARGENTINA! 🇦🇷 https://t.co/XUeVoYqlHs

Exclusive Messi @ExclusiveMessi Lionel Messi now has the most Goal Contributions in all of International Football! Lionel Messi now has the most Goal Contributions in all of International Football! 🚨 Lionel Messi now has the most Goal Contributions in all of International Football! https://t.co/0IRyJ4lm7t

Mod @CFCMod_



They said where is his free kick? He scored it.

They said where is his hattrick? Easy.



My GOAT. Never ever call out Lionel Messi,They said where is his free kick? He scored it.They said where is his hattrick? Easy.My GOAT. Never ever call out Lionel Messi, They said where is his free kick? He scored it. They said where is his hattrick? Easy. My GOAT. 🐐 https://t.co/zx7W7galda

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Hat trick number 50 for Lionel Messi! Hat trick number 50 for Lionel Messi! 🇦🇷 https://t.co/MbDqhrn8AL

Lionel Messi recently reacted to Argentina winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi was honored by Argentina's football federation as he they put a statue of the Argentine captain beside Diego Maradona and Pele.

The PSG attacker gave an emotional response after being given such an honor. He recently reacted to the statue, saying (Mundo Albiceleste)

“Thank God I was able to achieve everything in football, I thank all of my team mates for these beautiful gifts they gave me. The coaching staff, Chiqui (Tapia), was always by out side for everything we needed and we were always in the best way. Now I have to enjoy what I have left, which I don’t know how long it will be and enjoy what I have always done as I have done throughout my career."

Poll : 0 votes