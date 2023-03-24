“Better than Penaldo” - Twitter goes wild as army of fans gather to welcome Lionel Messi and Argentina squad

Fans on Twitter reacted to the scenes outside El Monumental after Argentina and Lionel Messi's arrival before the international friendly against Panama.

The two teams will face each other in Buenos Aires on Friday (March 24). Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Messi is already one of, if not the most revered personalities in his homeland.

This, however, will be the first time fans will get to see him play for La Albiceleste as a World Cup champion. The Argentine team arrived at the stadium with maximum security ahead of their clash against Panama.

Given the number of fans gathered outside the iconic stadium, it made sense to beef up security around the team bus. Here are some of the best reactions from fans before kick-off, as seen on Twitter, with one saying:

Messi won the Golden Ball award in Qatar as his team won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, beating France on penalties in the final after a thrilling 3-3 draw. He can now become just the third player in men's football to score 100 international goals.

The PSG playmaker has scored 98 times in 172 senior appearances for his country. Only Iran's Ali Daei (109) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (118) have more. Following their game against Panama, Argentina will take on Curacao on March 28 in their final friendly this month.

Alistair Johnston says Lionel Messi is best in the world

Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston has said that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world.

That's hardly a controversial opinion. Johnston, though, has gone a step further and said that the Argentina international is in conversation to be considered one of the greatest athletes of all time. The Canada international said, via Celtic Way:

"Football-wise it is Messi. Again in terms of athletics in general, I think Messi is in that conversation. I would put him in there."

The 35-year-old has won every major trophy in club and international football. The FIFA World Cup was the most recent and coveted addition to his already overflowing trophy cabinet.

Lionel Messi is also in contention to win an eighth Ballon d'Or award later this year. Apart from his recent success with the national team, he has 18 goals and 17 assists in 32 games across competitions this term for PSG.

However, he will end the season without the UEFA Champions League after his team were dumped out of the last 16 by Bayern Munich (3-0 aggregate).

