"Better player than Mason Mount" - Carlton Palmer says 22-year-old player is better than Chelsea star

Former Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is a better footballer than Mason Mount. Gallagher is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, where he plays under Patrick Vieira.

Speaking in regards to Conor Gallagher's talents, Palmer said the following to GIVEMESPORT:

“Mason Mount’s been playing regularly in the Chelsea side. In my honest opinion, I think Conor’s a better player than Mason Mount, and I like Mason. But I think Conor’s a better player than him.”

Conor Gallagher has had a meteoric rise since his loan move to Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old midfielder has contributed eight goals and five assists in 30 appearances for the Eagles across all competitions.

Gallagher's good form this season earned him a call-up to the England squad from manager Gareth Southgate. He has so far earned three England caps, including a start against Switzerland in the recently concluded international break. Gallagher would go on to claim man-of-the-match in their 2-1 win over Switzerland at Wembley Stadium.

The 22-year-old midfielder played alongside Mason Mount through the middle. He also made a substitute appearance against Cote d'Ivoire in the following friendly match.

According to the Evening Standard, Thomas Tuchel is set to utilize Conor Gallagher in Chelsea's first-team next season. The 22-year-old midfielder will be allowed to challenge the likes of N'Golo Kante and Jorginho for a place in the midfield.

Chelsea's youth academy is responsible for producing some of the most talented footballers in recent times. The likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James have all contributed towards the Blues' recent success under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea return to Premier League action with a game against Brentford

Following the international break, Chelsea return to Premier League action with a home game against Brantford on Saturday. The Blues have not played a league game since their 1-0 win over Newcastle United on March 13.

As things stand, Thomas Tuchel's side are third in the Premier League standings, having accumulated 59 points from 28 matches. They are currently five points clear of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Following their league game against Brentford, the Blues will host Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played at Stamford Bridge on the 6th of April before they play the return leg in Spain on the 12th.

Thomas Tuchel's side will also face Crystal Palace in the semifinals of the FA Cup later this month.

