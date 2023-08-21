"Better than Pulisic" - Ex-USMNT star makes sarcastic claim on Chelsea star after shocking miss against West Ham

Former USMNT star Taylor Twellman made a sarcastic comment after Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk failed to convert from a Raheem Sterling cross. The player's attempt at a sidefoot volley saw him blaze the chance high above the crossbar while playing against West Ham on Sunday, August 20.

The Blues ended up losing the tie 3-1 despite the Hammers being reduced to 10 men for over 20 minutes in the second half. Comparing Mudryk to a former player at the club, Christian Pulisic, Twellman wrote sarcastically on his Twitter:

"Better than Pulisic."

22-year-old Mudryk came on for Chelsea's only goal-scorer in the game, Carney Chukwuemeka. The 19-year-old player was withdrawn due to injury after scoring the equalizer for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Ukraine international came to Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of €70 million in January this year. Despite pipping London rivals Arsenal to the player's signing, the Blues are yet to see the best of Mudryk.

The left-sided winger was compared to Pulisic by Twellman, a player who exited Stamford Bridge this summer. After joining the West London outfit from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €64 million in 2019, the USA international made 145 appearances for the club. He scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists across all competitions.

On the other hand, Mudryk is yet to register his first goal for Chelsea in a competitive fixture. After making 19 appearances for the club, the player has managed just two assists so far.

Former Chelsea star believes Mykhailo Mudryk's substitution made it easy for West Ham in Premier League victory over Blues

Mykhailo Mudryk (via Getty Images)

Former Chelsea star Ashely Cole believes Mykhailo Mudryk's substitution in Chelsea's 3-1 loss to West Ham on Sunday, August 20, made it easier for David Moyes' men.

The Ukraine international was brought on to replace the injured Carney Chukwuemeka, who scored the Blues' only goal of the game. Speaking after the game, Cole said (via Mirror):

"Maybe the substitution [Chukwuemeka off, Mudryk on] caused an issue. It was all then too easy for West Ham."

Despite equalizing in the first half, the Hammers' striker Michail Antonio put his side back in front. Lucas Paqueta scored from the spot towards the end of the game as Chelsea debutant Moises Caicedo's late lunge in the box provided the opportunity for West Ham. The Blues are yet to register their first win in the new Premier League season.