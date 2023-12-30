"Better than Saka", "Pray for rivals" - Chelsea fans hail star man's performance in 3-2 win over Luton Town

Chelsea fans on X have waxed lyrical about Noni Madueke after his excellent performance during the Blues' 3-2 win against Luton Town on Saturday, December 30.

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. had a dominant start at Kenilworth Road with Cole Palmer breaking the deadlock in the 12th minute with a fine finish. Madueke scored his second goal in as many games in the 37th minute with a superb strike which crept in at the near post, past Thomas Kaminski.

Palmer showed great composure in the 70th minute to give Chelsea a 3-0 lead. However, Luton fiercely rallied back and were unfortunate to have a goal ruled out for offside four minutes later. Ross Barkley pulled one back in the 80th minute with a free header, before Elijah Adebayo tapped home to give the hosts hope seven minutes later.

The Blues held onto their lead to secure all three points. They remain in 10th place in the Premier League standings with 28 points from 20 games, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool who have a gamed in hand.

Fans were impressed by Noni Madueke's performance. The 21-year-old scored a good goal, created three big chances, and completed 21 out of his 23 passes with an accuracy of 91 percent. He also made five recoveries and won nine duels.

How did Chelsea fare in their Premier League fixture against Luton Town?

Chelsea were cruising to a comfortable win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road before stumbling to a 3-2 victory on Saturday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Luton edged the Blues in possession with 52 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 398 passes, with an accuracy of 83 percent. In contrast, Chelsea had 48 percent possession and attempted 409 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent.

Both teams looked threatening up front, with Luton ending the game much better than they started, particularly in front of goal. The hosts registered a total of 15 shots, with six being on target. On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino's men had 12 shots in total, with eight being on target.