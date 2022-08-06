“Better than Salah in my book”, “Give Sadio the Ballon d’Or” – Fans in awe after Mane scores on Bundesliga debut as Bayern Munich secure thumping 6-1 win over Frankfurt

Football fans online were impressed by Sadio Mane's debut for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The reigning champions secured a 6-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday, August 5 win in the opening game of the 2022-23 season.

The Senegalese forward netted a goal in the first half against Eintracht Frankfurt as the Bavarian giants went into the break with a 5-0 lead. Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala were the other goalscorers in the first half. Musiala scored another in the second half to complete the scoring.

However, the focus was very much on Mane ahead of his league debut and the forward duly delivered. The 30-year-old forward scored from a close-range header after receiving an inch-perfect cross from Gnabry.

Fans on Twitter raved about Mane's performance against Frankfurt. Some even claimed that he was better than Mohamed Salah whilst at Liverpool. Others stated that he could have a successful 30-goal campaign in the Bundesliga this season.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Give Sadio the Ballon D’or Sadio Mane scores his debut goal in the Bundesliga for Bayern.Give Sadio the Ballon D’or Sadio Mane scores his debut goal in the Bundesliga for Bayern.Give Sadio the Ballon D’or 🔝 https://t.co/2l7339UtCe

Nungua Justin Bieber 🇬🇭 @tymer__ It took Sadio Mane just less than 30 minutes to register his first goal of the season for Bayern. More to come It took Sadio Mane just less than 30 minutes to register his first goal of the season for Bayern. More to come🔥🔥 https://t.co/c0jwSoYncN

Sadio Mane off the mark for Bayern. Sadio Mane off the mark for Bayern. 🔥 https://t.co/9EikUKKcKK

Let's start popping the goals. Sadio Mane scores his first ever Bundesliga goal against Frankfurt.Let's start popping the goals. Sadio Mane scores his first ever Bundesliga goal against Frankfurt. Let's start popping the goals. ❤ 🇸🇳

CollebOfficial😎 @CollebMwine Sadio Mane is better than your Mo Salah by far. Sadio Mane is better than your Mo Salah by far. 🐐 https://t.co/vMu9bTt7GI

MR.LAW @the_law_himself Most people didn’t expect Sadio Mane to perform so well like this, especially the Liverpool fans. Sadio Mane is better than Salah in my book. Most people didn’t expect Sadio Mane to perform so well like this, especially the Liverpool fans. Sadio Mane is better than Salah in my book.

Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool earlier this summer for a fee of around £30 million. He has penned a three-year contract with the Bundesliga giants, which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The Senegalese forward had just one year remaining on his Liverpool contract and thus decided to leave Anfield in the ongoing summer transfer window.

It is worth mentioning that the Senegalese forward also netted in the DFL Supercup against RB Leipzig in an entertaining 5-3 win for Bayern Munich.

The former Liverpool forward is expected to fill in massive boots at the Allianz Arena this season. The Bavarian giants have lost forward Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona this summer. The Polish striker scored 344 goals in 375 matches for the German side.

Mane is not a like-for-like replacement for Lewandowski but is very much capable of scoring goals on a consistent basis.

How have Liverpool replaced Sadio Mane after his move to Bayern Munich?

Liverpool were forced to spend big in the summer transfer window to replace the Senegalese forward following his move to Bayern Munich. The Senegalese scored 120 goals and provided 47 assists in 262 appearances for the Anfield outfit.

The Reds spent a club-record £85 million to sign Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica.

"Liverpool also have a new-look forward line with Sadio Mane leaving and Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica. But I don’t think their attack will be any less potent than last season." Alan Shearer:"Liverpool also have a new-look forward line with Sadio Mane leaving and Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica. But I don’t think their attack will be any less potent than last season." #lfc [liverpool echo] Alan Shearer:"Liverpool also have a new-look forward line with Sadio Mane leaving and Darwin Nunez joining from Benfica. But I don’t think their attack will be any less potent than last season." #lfc [liverpool echo]

Liverpool still have one of the finest attacks in the Premier League. The Reds still possess the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in their team.

They will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign away against newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday, August 6.

