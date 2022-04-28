"Better than Salah signing a new deal, thank you for saving our football club" - Liverpool fans rejoice as new reports suggest Jurgen Klopp set to extend stay at Merseyside

Liverpool fans have reacted with joy to the news that Jurgen Klopp and the Reds have begun talks over a new four-year deal. The German manager's current contract runs till 2024.

Klopp has had huge success at Anfield since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2015. The 54-year-old won the club their first ever Premier League title (in 2020) and their sixth UEFA Champions League (in 2019).

Klopp could end this season with a quadruple of trophies, having already wrapped up the Carabao Cup in February. His team took a huge step towards the final of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night by beating Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of the semifinals at Anfield.

The Reds are also in the final of the FA Cup and in the midst of an enthraling Premier League title race. They trail Manchester City by a mere point with five games remaining.

There has been much speculation over the contract situation of star man Mohamed Salah, but it seems the club are making swift plans to tie down Klopp. The Telegraph has reported that talks between the Anfield side and their manager have commenced regarding extending his stay.

Here are some reactions to the development that Klopp could extend his stay at the Reds by four years:

Viking Scouser🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 @AwakeScouser1 Jurgen Klopp looking like he is signing a new deal is better than Salah signing a new deal Jurgen Klopp looking like he is signing a new deal is better than Salah signing a new deal

Andana @andanaa12 5 more years of Jurgen Klopp



YEEEEEESSSS 5 more years of Jurgen Klopp YEEEEEESSSS

‘ @Jurgen_Press Jurgen Klopp I love you and thank you for saving our football club. Jurgen Klopp I love you and thank you for saving our football club.

the reds are boss lads🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🏆 @hitman8976rawk Someone needs to do a jurgen klopp video with beautiful day by u2 playing when he’s signed that contract Someone needs to do a jurgen klopp video with beautiful day by u2 playing when he’s signed that contract

Samie @SamieJxx Jurgen Klopp is going to stay Jurgen Klopp is going to stay 😭

Jack Lusby @LusbyJack Wow. Jurgen Klopp in talks over a new contract. Genuinely the best possible news for #LFC Wow. Jurgen Klopp in talks over a new contract. Genuinely the best possible news for #LFC.

Liverpool's transformation under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has overseen a huge turnaround in the Reds' fortunes.

Jurgen Klopp has already gone down in Liverpool history as the manager to delivere the club their first Premier League title, their first league triumph in three decades.

In a COVID-19 plagued 2019-20 campaign, the German manager brought joy to Merseyside as the Reds amassed almost 100 points. Klopp's side also registered a new record for most consecutive home wins (21) in a Premier League season that campaign. That came after a hugely impressive 2018-19 Champions League winning campaign.

Now, Klopp's men are on the brink of an unprecedented quadruple, never before accomplished by an English club. The overhaul of the squad under Klopp has been remarkable. Liverpool were a team residing outside the top four when he took over. Now they are among the very best in Europe.

Should Klopp oversee a quadruple triumph, he will etch his name as one of the finest managers in English football history.

