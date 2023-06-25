“Better than Van Dijk” - Fans react hilariously as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni makes unreal sliding tackle in Maxi Rodriguez’s farewell game

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has been compared to Virgil van Dijk following his superb sliding tackle in Maxi Rodriguez's farewell game.

Rodriguez has retired from professional football, and there were plenty of stars on show at the Estadio Marcelo Bielsa on June 24. Argentina took on Newell's Old Boys in an exhibition match, and Lionel Messi, Martin Demichelis, and Scaloni participated.

Messi scored a first-half hat trick on his 36th birthday for La Abcieleste as 42,000 fans watched Rodriguez bow out. The former Argentine midfielder earned 57 caps during his international career, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists.

Rodriguez also played at club level for Newell's Old Boys, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, and Espanyol. He made 614 appearances across competitions, scoring 146 goals and providing 52 assists during his club career.

However, it was Scaloni who stole the headlines on the night with the Argentina manager showing he could still be a handy defender. The 45-year-old sped toward an attacker on the left flank before delivering an impressive slide tackle.

Scaloni laughed as the ball went out of play and it was a moment that took some by surprise. Scaloni has earned comparisons to Premier League duo van Dijk and Harry Maguire.

One fan claimed him to be better than the Liverpool defender:

"Already better than Van Dijk."

One fan even claimed that the former West Ham United and Lazio defender looked pacier than Maguire:

"Looks quicker than Maguire."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the World Cup-winning coach's superb tackle:

Van Dijk spoke bitterly after losing to Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Netherlands captain missed his penalty in the shootout.

Argentina and the Netherlands played out one of the most memorable matches in World Cup history last year. The two nations collided in the quarterfinals of the competition in Qatar.

It was Scaloni's men who got the better of the Dutch, winning 4-3 on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time. It was a tense affair between La Abiceleste and Oranje that saw 18 yellow cards and one red card dished out.

Van Dijk was on the losing side as his Netherlands side bowed out of the World Cup. He gave a bitter response following the defeat when asked if he thought Argentina would go on to win the tournament. He said (via The Mirror):

"I don’t care. I won’t watch any more."

There was a clash between Dutch manager Louis van Gaal and La Abiceleste captain Lionel Messi during the clash. Meanwhile, Van Dijk barged into Leandro Paredes after the Argentine midfielder smashed the ball at the Netherlands substitutes' bench.

