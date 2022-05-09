"Beyond poor" "How can a footballer be so unserious?" - Fans rip into 'irritating' Real Madrid superstar and brand him worst player in club's history

Real Madrid fans had reason to be upset with their players following the 1-0 loss against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, May 8. However, much of their anger was directed at one player who struggled to make a mark in the game: Luka Jovic.

The Madridistas are understandably annoyed at the fact that Jovic has been one of their most expensive signing flops in the last decade. Since joining the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu outfit, Jovic has scored a miserly three goals, with two coming in his first season at the club.

He has scored just once this season and has not been able to find the mark ever since for club and country. Jovic started the Madrid derby after Mariano, who was initially named in the lineup, picked up an injury during the warm-up. He was expected to improve on past performances.

However, the Serb fumbled, picking up the first yellow card of the game. He also managed just two shots at goal, with his only shot on target doing little to stress goalkeeper Jan Oblak out.

The star was eventually substituted just after the hour mark, and Madrid fans took to Twitter to slam him for his sub-par performance.

Here is a selection of tweets in that regard:

AporLa14//Abby🪄🇺🇸 @vinigoated Jovic might be the worst scam in history. Jovic might be the worst scam in history.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol The thing about Luka Jovic that we shouldn’t forget is that he went from a superstar at Frankfurt to possibly the worst striker to ever grace the Real Madrid first team. WWE star Mariano is lightyears ahead. The thing about Luka Jovic that we shouldn’t forget is that he went from a superstar at Frankfurt to possibly the worst striker to ever grace the Real Madrid first team. WWE star Mariano is lightyears ahead.

Kiyan Sobhani @KiyanSo Jovic, along with Oblak, only players with less than 10 touches on the field. Real Madrid are deep, but even in these games where the service is limited you notice Benzema and Mariano. Has to get himself involved more. Jovic, along with Oblak, only players with less than 10 touches on the field. Real Madrid are deep, but even in these games where the service is limited you notice Benzema and Mariano. Has to get himself involved more.

Chava🎈 @Chavamitchy @theMadridZone Jovic. How can a Footballer be so unserious with his career @theMadridZone Jovic. How can a Footballer be so unserious with his career

TC @totalcristiano Jovic doesn’t help himself. The lack off effort on and off the ball is really irritating. Jovic doesn’t help himself. The lack off effort on and off the ball is really irritating.

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno Often fans joke about their teams being a man down when a player they don’t like is playing, but honestly, it feels like Real Madrid are playing with 10-men this evening, Jovic is beyond poor. Often fans joke about their teams being a man down when a player they don’t like is playing, but honestly, it feels like Real Madrid are playing with 10-men this evening, Jovic is beyond poor.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS One reason why Jovic doesn't receive the ball is he is so stagnant and often positions himself too close to defenders.



A Real Madrid striker has to be proactive and demand the ball. Create openings for themselves.



Jovic fails to do this in most games. One reason why Jovic doesn't receive the ball is he is so stagnant and often positions himself too close to defenders.A Real Madrid striker has to be proactive and demand the ball. Create openings for themselves. Jovic fails to do this in most games.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Griezmann got jealous when he saw Jovic miss those chances and wanted to prove once and for all he is the biggest transfer flop in LaLiga. Griezmann got jealous when he saw Jovic miss those chances and wanted to prove once and for all he is the biggest transfer flop in LaLiga.

‏ً @idoxzi I seriously think Jovic is the worst player to ever play for this club I seriously think Jovic is the worst player to ever play for this club

PhD Ilkay 🇨🇦 @DrNacho_RM *Real Madrid’s defence getting cooked for 40 mins*



Jovic & Asensio at the other end of the pitch: *Real Madrid’s defence getting cooked for 40 mins*Jovic & Asensio at the other end of the pitch: https://t.co/2yyDcoxRf6

Real Madrid have already won La Liga, which is likely why Carlo Ancelotti chose to play his backup striker instead of Karim Benzema.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, were in need of all three points to maintain their chase for a top-four slot and a seat in the Champions League next season. They currently sit just one point behind Sevilla and could overtake them if they can improve on their current form.

Real Madrid bonus payments for Champions League trophy revealed: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Football Espana), fantastic bonuses await the Madrid team this season following their La Liga triumph and their potential European success. The Spanish giants have been performing above expectations and Carlo Ancelotti’s men look set to receive high compensation packages for winning La Liga. It will go even higher if they deliver the Champions League trophy to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's squad have reportedly pocketed €500,000 per player for their La Liga triumph and are set to pick up another €800,000 each if they win in Europe. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is said to be expecting a bonus of €1,000,000 in total if he delivers the coveted continental trophy, not as much in comparison to the €1.3 million per player.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a far more successful season than expected under the former Everton boss, with the Madrid-based giants winning the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga. The club and players are surely in a jubilant mood and Los Blancos will hope that they can add a phenomenal Champions League win to the list.

