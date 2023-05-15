"Biased s******t" - Laura Woods outs Tottenham fan for vile post after Arsenal title collapse 

Laura Woods has hit back at a Tottenham Hotspur fan for a disgusting tweet at her after Arsenal lost to Brighton & Hove Albion. The reporter is a Gunners fan and has been confident about her side winning the Premier League title this season.

However, the latest defeat has seen them fall behind Manchester City, who can seal the title with a win over Chelsea next weekend. Rival fans have been having a laugh at Arsenal in the last few weeks as Mikel Arteta's side let slip of their eight-point lead over Pep Guardiola's side.

Laura Woods @laura_woodsy I really don’t mind ‘banter’ but stuff like this is just grim. twitter.com/kingy286/statu… I really don’t mind ‘banter’ but stuff like this is just grim. twitter.com/kingy286/statu…

One Tottenham fan took things too far and took a disgusting shot at Woods. She was quick to hit back and claimed she's open to banter, but things were turning grim. She tweeted:

"I really don't mind 'banter' but stuff like this is just grim."

The Tottenham fan eventually deleted his tweet after backlash and went on to deactivate his account, but the reporter had the screenshot of his tweet captured.

Laura Woods has been taking shots at Tottenham fans

Laura Woods poked fun at former Tottenham player Jamie O'Hara after he tweeted a gif of pie, following Arsenal's 2-2 draw at West Ham United. He was happy with the result as the Gunners slipped up in the title race.

She said on talkSPORT:

"My favourite moment from the weekend was that he sent me a DM about Arsenal's performances, forgetting that I watch football and understand what happened to Spurs as well. Then I went onto his Twitter page, loads of people tagged me in this, what he meant to do was post a photo of an apple crumble, right? To say that Arsenal are crumbling, but he didn't – he just put a pie up. So there's just a piece of pie…come on, Jamie. You can't even get that right! It wasn't even a crumble, come on, Jamie! Bless him."

Spurs have not been having a good season as they are seventh in the league table right now. They are a point behind Brighton, who have two games in hand and are fighting for a place in Europe.

