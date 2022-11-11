"Biased towards Barcelona players", "Losing squad" - Spain fans lose their mind as Luis Enrique drops Sergio Ramos from FIFA World Cup 2022 squad 

Spain supporters have slammed manager Luis Enrique for his decision to leave Sergio Ramos out of the squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The centre-back has been in fine form for PSG this term, making 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions. His experience and stature in the game led to many believing he would be a part of Enrique's squad. However, the Real Madrid legend has ultimately failed to make the cut.

B/R Football @brfootball Sergio Ramos is not in Spain’s World Cup squad Sergio Ramos is not in Spain’s World Cup squad ❌ https://t.co/75M5dQ91NF

Ramos misses out due to the strength of Spain's other centre-back options, with Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City and Villarreal's Pau Torres included. Eric Garcia and 22-year-old Hugo Guillamon of Valencia, who has just three Spain caps to his name, will also be heading to the FIFA World Cup.

Enrique has gone for a mix of experience and youth in his impressive-looking squad but he clearly felt there was no room for the 180-cap winner Ramos. The defender's omission means Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is the only member of the Spain team that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 present in the squad.

Supporters clearly feel that former Barcelona manager Enrique not picking Real Madrid icon Ramos is a big mistake, with many taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Here are some of the reactions:

David Austin @offchino35 @brfootball I'm not saying he should start but he should totally be on the plane and be someone who can step up if someone get injured he's one of Spains best players ever

NUNGUA (Dr Burna) @burnaculer @brfootball Lmao I have been saying this thing since. Enrique is biased towards Barcelona players. Only Enrique will start Busquets over Rodri even though currently Rodri is better.

Spain boss Luis Enrique is confident heading into the FIFA World Cup

Since their tournament victory in 2010, Spain have failed to win a knockout game in the FIFA World Cup following two disastrous campaigns.

However, speaking at the press conference where he revealed his squad for the Qatar tournament, Enrique was in a defiant mood. The manager told reporters (as per Sports Finding):

“We are really looking forward to representing our country, to starting a competition of this level and hoping that everything turns out in the best possible way. I have been left with a ‘macanuda’ list, what would some say.”

Enrique later added:

“The feeling of fullness and satisfaction to face this World Cup with the 26 chosen players is total and maximum. The World Cup comes at our best moment. Since my second incorporation to the national team three years ago, we have managed to create more than a national team, I would say a team."

“I am fully convinced that we are going to give war in Qatar, we are going to give our best version and I am very happy to call up these 26 players."

