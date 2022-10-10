"Big characters and big players, he can't deal with it" - Ex-Arsenal star launches astonishing attack on Mikel Arteta 

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been caught on camera slamming Mikel Arteta for the way he handles players.

Arteta made Aubameyang captain at the Emirates Stadium and the pair enjoyed an initially successful relationship as they won the FA Cup in 2020. But that partnership dramatically detiorated as the Spanish boss stripped the striker of the club's captaincy following a disciplinary breach.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Aubameyang: "To manage big characters or big players, he [Arteta] can’t deal with it. He [Arteta] needs some young players, they don’t say anything, they listen." Aubameyang: "To manage big characters or big players, he [Arteta] can’t deal with it. He [Arteta] needs some young players, they don’t say anything, they listen."

The forward had his contract terminated in January 2022 after five years in north London, as he joined Barcelona on a free transfer. Aubameyang enjoyed a fruitful spell at the Camp Nou before moving back to London to sign for Chelsea.

The Gabon international has scored twice in his first four appearances for the Blues, but footage has been leaked of the former Gunners star slamming Arteta's ability to deal with big egos. In the footage, Aubameyang can be heard saying:

"Big characters and big players, he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything."

Arsenal Harmony ⚡ @ArsenalHarmoni



This is really low from 🗣 Aubameyang on Arteta: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything."This is really low from @Auba . As soon as he wants out he'll create problems in the locker room and blame it on someome else. 🗣 Aubameyang on Arteta: "Big characters and big players...he can't deal with it. He needs some young players who don't say anything."This is really low from @Auba. As soon as he wants out he'll create problems in the locker room and blame it on someome else. https://t.co/eIflZHewis

Aubameyang is not the first player to have his contract terminated at the Emirates Stadium, with Mesut Ozil suffering a similar fate a year prior. Despite the former talisman slamming his managerial capabilities, Arteta has led his Arsenal team to a flying start this season as they currently lie top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta aware that he will inevitably be sacked at Arsenal

Arsenal are enjoying an incredible start to the season, winning eight of their first nine Premier League encounters. There is real optimism at the Emirates Stadium right now, with many believing that they may be able to challenge Manchester City for the league title.

But Arteta is clearly well aware of the challenges that will present themselves later down the line and is fearing the inevitable day that he will be sacked. As quoted by The Sun, the Spanish boss proclaimed:

"As a manager, probably it’s the (biggest) fear of getting sacked. I made a very conscious decision the day I made the decision to become a coach - I said: ‘It will happen. Today, tomorrow, in a month’s time, in ten years time. I don't know when it will happen.'

"That cannot drive my emotion and this cannot be the reason why I do certain things or not. For me now the fear is to let people down.”

B/R Football @brfootball Mikel Arteta was every Arsenal fan after beating Liverpool 🗣️ Mikel Arteta was every Arsenal fan after beating Liverpool 🗣️ https://t.co/r08jgXmfHK

Arsenal will next face Bodo/Glimt away in the UEFA Europa League on October 13.

