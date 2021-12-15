"Big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo" - Amadou Haidara fuels Manchester United speculation and admits Ralf Rangnick played a big role in his career

RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara recently praised Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick and revealed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Mali international has recently been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga. The midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Old Trafford and has a £33 million release clause in his contract.

He has scored three goals in 17 overall appearances this season.

Ralf Rangnick previously managed Haidara during his two tenures as RB Leipzig manager. He was also involved in the deal that got him to the club from Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. Manchester United are keenly looking to add a midfielder in the coming window as well.

Meanwhile, speaking to SportsBild, Haidara outlined Ralf Rangnick’s role in his initial development. He said:

“Yes, Ralf plays a very big role in my career. Don’t forget: when Leipzig wanted to get me, I tore my cruciate ligament. But Ralf said that I should come anyway. I wouldn’t have expected that back then. I’m very grateful to him because he really wanted me and gave me great confidence as a coach in Leipzig. He later told me to stay with RB and trust that Julian Nagelsmann would make me better.”

In the interview, Haidara went on to claim that he has always been a Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fan. He said:

"Everyone had a favorite team as a kid. Mine was Manchester United. I was a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, I liked Paul Scholes, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson. But if you want to talk to me about rumors: I’m at Leipzig and I feel good.”

However, the club might be better off focusing on other areas that need improvement for the time being.

Paul Pogba’s long-term future has not yet been decided and they have failed to utilize Donny van de Beek as well.

Ralf Rangnick has opted for a double-pivot pressing system with Fred and Scott McTominay at the center of the pitch so far in his tenure. Both Van de Beek and Paul Pogba are arguably better off a further 15 meters ahead. Meanwhile, Amadou Haidara might as well prove to be the perfect signing.

The Mali international is a skilled central midfielder who is capable of pushing forward with the ball. He has even been compared to a young Steven Gerrard. With him potentially available for a paltry £33million fee, United will be tempted to go in with all guns blazing.

