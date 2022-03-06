“Big game player” - Jude Bellingham hails Manchester United star for his performance against Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has hailed Manchester United star Jadon Sancho for his brilliant strike in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

Sancho, 20, scored a delightful curled goal in the first half of a thrilling derby at the Etihad, drawing the Red Devils level with their neighbours Manchester City. That was the former Borussia Dortmund star's third league goal of the season.

Bellingham has now praised his former Dortmund teammate, who himself has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. The 19-year-old tweeted after Sancho's goal:

"JS: big game player".

Sancho has had a tough start to life at Manchester United. The winger has failed to live up to the hype that saw him flourish in the Bundesliga before his £76.5 million move to Old Trafford.

However, the Englishman is beginning to rediscover his mojo under interim manager Ralf Rangnick. His goal against the Cityzens on Sunday was his third in 23 Premier League games, to go with two assists.

Sancho has become one of the first names in Rangnick's team sheet. He will look to continue his recent good form as Manchester United look for a top-four Premier League finish and go deep in the UEFA Champions League.

The European competition is the Red Devils' only realistic chance of silverware this season. Going into the City game, United were leapfrogged by Arsenal to fourth place.

Could Jude Bellingham join Jadon Sancho at Manchester United?

Jude Bellingham could join Jadon Sancho (centre) in the Premier League next season.

Sancho and Bellingham enjoyed success together at Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham has gone on record to say that Sancho was a major influence on his development at the Bundesliga outfit.

The two could now be reunited at Manchester United, with the Red Devils in the market for a new central midfielder this summer. The new incoming manager could look to make changes to reinvigorate the squad, and midfield could be one of the areas of replenishment.

LilDuckz @LilDuckz7 #MUFC @ManUtd Please make this happen we already have Sancho just imagine if we had Bellingham link up with him at United #MCIMUN @ManUtd Please make this happen we already have Sancho just imagine if we had Bellingham link up with him at United #MCIMUN #MUFC 🔴⚽️🔴⚽️ https://t.co/hZUOiMYy1T

United have been linked with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni as well. However, Bellingham offers something different from the two defensive midfielders. Moreover, his age could be hugely beneficial to a United side in need of youthful energy in the middle of the park.

For Dortmund, the England international has three goals and six assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances. The German outfit exited the UEFA Europa League losing to SPL side Rangers, but Bellingham won praise for his performances in both legs.

Eye-catching performances have been a feature for the former Birmingham midfielder this season. A move to the Premier League could be on the cards for him this summer.

Edited by Bhargav