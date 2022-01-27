"Big hug, best of luck" - Anthony Martial welcomed at Sevilla with heartwarming message from childhood idol and Brazilian legend Ronaldo

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has joined Spanish club Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. The Frenchman was unveiled at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville and became emotional after he received a heart-warming message from his football hero Ronaldo during the ceremony.

Anthony Martial made no secret of his desire to leave Manchester United during the ongoing transfer window after growing frustrated with his lack of playing time at Old Trafford. He made just eight Premier League appearances for the club this season. The 26-year-old was keen to leave the Red Devils and join a club where he would be given the opportunity to play regular football again.

The Frenchman enjoyed a memorable unveiling ceremony at Sevilla as he was welcomed to the club by former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo. The Brazilian is widely considered one of the best footballers of all time and is Martial's childhood hero.

"Hi Martial, how are you? Welcome to La Liga and Sevilla! This is a big club in Spain and a big club in Europe. They have incredible fans and play in a fantastic city. So I wish you all the best, and hopefully I'll see you soon. Big hug, best of luck," said the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner as per planetfootball.

Sevilla currently sit in second place in the La Liga table. Julen Lopetigui's side are just four points behind league leaders Real Madrid and have a genuine chance of mounting a serious challenge for the league title this season.

The addition of Anthony Martial, who has produced the goods for Manchester United on a number of occasions over the years, is likely to be a massive boost for the club.

“I wanted to join Sevilla because of Monchi and Lopetegui. I’m here to play and show what I can do”. Anthony Martial: “My loan move to Sevilla is valid for next five months, end of the season… but you never know what happens in the future. We’ll see”.“I wanted to join Sevilla because of Monchi and Lopetegui. I’m here to play and show what I can do”. #Sevilla Anthony Martial: “My loan move to Sevilla is valid for next five months, end of the season… but you never know what happens in the future. We’ll see”. 🇫🇷 #MUFC“I wanted to join Sevilla because of Monchi and Lopetegui. I’m here to play and show what I can do”. #Sevilla https://t.co/fUxUO5Er6j

Jesse Lingard could follow Anthony Martial's footsteps by leaving Manchester United this summer

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard could follow Anthony Martial's footsteps by leaving the Red Devils during the ongoing transfer window. The 29-year-old has been starved of playing time at Old Trafford this season and has been courted by a number of Premier League clubs in recent months.

Lingard suffered a massive fall from grace during the first half of last season as he failed to make a single Premier League appearance for Manchester United. He joined West Ham United on loan for the second half of the season.

Lingard managed to rejuvenate his career with the Hammers as he scored nine goals and provided four assists in 16 Premier League appearances for the club.

He returned to United last summer and opted to stay at the club to fight for his place in the starting line-up. He has, however, made just nine Premier League appearances for Ralf Rangnick's side this season, most of which have been as a second-half substitute.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United are ready to pay Manchester United a loan fee and Lingard's full wages in order to sign him on loan from the Red Devils until the end of the season.

Lingard has been urged by a number of fans and pundits to reconsider his future at Manchester United if he is to stand any chance of making Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

