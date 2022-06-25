“Big hug” - Lionel Messi sends message to fans after celebrating 35th birthday with Antonela Roccuzzo 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has sent a message to fans after celebrating his 35th birthday with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

The legendary forward is now moving into the twilight of his career. He has spent his birthday for the first time in his footballing career at another team other than Barcelona.

The Argentinian joined PSG from the Blaugrana last summer in a groundbreaking move, having spent 17 seasons at the Camp Nou. He celebrated his birthday with his wife Roccuzzo, whom he met at the age of nine before marrying in 2017.

Messi sent a message to fans following his birthday, posting on Instagram:

"Thank you vert much for all the messages and congratulations, big hug!!!"

The Argentine will be a part of PSG's pre-season and will potentially be part of the squad that takes on Japanese club Kawasaki on July 20.

The 35-year-old has vowed to have a better season than the last one, with the legendary forward now having adapted to life in Paris. He told TyC Sports:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me."

He added:

"I know that this year is going to be different; I'm already prepared for what's to come; I know the club; I know the city; I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates, and I know it's going to be different".

The PSG star ended last campaign with 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

Lionel Messi on winning Copa America with Argentina

Lionel Messi lifted the Copa America last summer.

Last summer, Lionel Messi finally claimed a major international trophy, winning the Copa America. The 35-year-old had claimed a gold medal with Argentina in 2008 but never won a senior title with them till last year.

Lionel Messi has revealed the emotions he felt when he lifted the trophy following a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final, telling TyC Sports:

"When you see images and memories come to you of what that moment was like, and of having achieved it. But then, it's like everything else. That's it; it's over; it was achieved just like when it wasn't our turn to win it, and we had to turn around and continue.

He concluded:

"It's a beautiful memory, but that's it, it was there, and it will always be there. Nothing has changed. Then you have to continue, and new challenges come, new goals and think about the day to day".

