“Big L” “Send him to Chelsea” - Fans slam disrespectful Manchester City star for telling Pep Guardiola to ‘shut up’ during Real Madrid clash

Fans slammed Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne on Twitter after he appeared to tell Pep Guardiola to 'shut up' twice last night (May 17) during their clash against Real Madrid.

Manchester City took on Real Madrid at the Etihadt in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. The game was firmly in the balance after a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, City showed their class and dominated Los Blancos in a 4-0 victory, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Bernardo Silva scored a brace, while Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez scored late in the second half to secure the win for the Cityzens.

The only negative moment of the night appeared to be in the second half when Kevin De Bruyne lost his cool with Pep Guardiola. After the Belgian megastar conceded possession to Real Madrid, Guardiola reprimanded De Bruyne. This led to him furiously yelling 'shut up, shut up' to the Manchester City boss.

Their exchange can be viewed below:

The Pep



Kevin De Bruyne "Shut up! Shut Up!"

Fans weren't impressed with De Bruyne's blatant disrespect and slammed him on Twitter:

I feel so sorry for Pep. Kdb is so disrespectful

KBD was very disrespectful there, send him to Chelsea

Madmoctrar @Mohamrakatakou

But this is a big L from Kdb

pep shouldn't take this disrespect from kdb and just sell him to arsenal

Despite his outburst, Kevin De Bruyne had a decent game against Real Madrid. He was able to provide two assists to get his side to the UCL final. The Cityzens will face Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva gives verdict after scoring brace against Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva gave his thoughts on his side's performance after the Cityzens defeated Los Blancos 4-0 last night. The Portugal international scored an exceptional first-half quick-fire brace and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Silva put in a shift in the midfield. All three of his shots were on target, he made seven recoveries, and had a 90% pass accuracy. He spoke to the club's media following the game and gave his verdict (via Manchester City's official website):

"It’s a beautiful night for us. We knew it would be tough. But to beat this Madrid team 4-0 at home is wonderful. It’s a wonderful feeling to be in the final again. Hopefully this time we can try and win it. With our people we’re always very strong."

He added:

"We were very resilient, very passionate and organised at the same time, I'm so happy with this performance."

Bernardo Silva has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 52 appearances so far this season. Pep Guardiola will be banking on him to stay in form as the Cityzens look to challenge for the treble over the next three weeks.

