“Big lack of character”, “Disappeared completely” – Arsenal linked midfielder slammed by media after recent performance 

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Carlos Soler.

The midfielder, however, was slammed by various media outlets for his performance during PSG's 2-1 home win against Toulouse on February 4. L'Equipe rated him only three out of 10 and claimed that Soler 'disappeared completely' (via HITC).

Foot Mercato, meanwhile, gave him a rating of four for the performance and complained about a 'big lack of character'.

While Soler managed to provide the assist for Achraf Hakimi's equalizing goal, he was clearly not convincing, according to the media outlets.

Soler joined the French club from Valencia last summer. He has since made 24 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Arsenal, meanwhile, recently completed the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea in the recently concluded winter transfer window. The Gunners, however, might explore the transfer market yet again next summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacted to the defeat against Everton

Arsenal suffered only their second Premier League loss of the season when they lost 1-0 against Everton at Goodison Park on February 4. Speaking after the game, Arteta lauded Sean Dyche's side, saying: (via the Gunners' official website):

"I think Everton were really good and we have to congratulate them first for the way they have turned things around. I think they won the game because they were really efficient. From our side, [we’re] disappointed because obviously we didn't get the result that we wanted but the performance doesn't reflect what we've been doing."

He continued:

"Especially in two phases - one when they were really direct, and we struggled to control that type of game and get back on track and the game we wanted to play. Then with the amount of open situations that we generated in the final third that has to finish with goals and clear-cut chances much more than we did today."

Despite the loss, the Gunners remain at the top of the Premier League table with 50 points on the board from 20 games. They hold a five-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand.

