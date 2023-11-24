"Big loser who has a melon triple that of Mbappé" - Ex-Ligue 1 star calls out Lionel Messi for his behavior since World Cup win

Former Lille player Julian Palmieri has blasted Lionel Messi and picked Cristiano Ronaldo as his new favorite. He stated that the Argentine has been a 'big loser' since winning the World Cup.

Palmieri claims that he was divided on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate for years but is now clear on his choice. He used to be a fan of the Argentine but now 'hated' him. He said on RMC Sport's BFM.tv:

"I hesitated so much for years between CR7 and Messi. Messi, thank you for finally being you since this World Cup: a big loser who has a melon triple that of Mbappé. I loved this player so much that now I hate him so much."

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer for Inter Miami after his contract expired. The Ligue 1 side reportedly wanted to keep him but he opted to leave as he wanted a new challenge.

PSG will regret mistreating Lionel Messi, claims Javier Mascherano

Former Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano claimed in May earlier this year that he was sure that PSG would regret the way they treated Lionel Messi.

He was talking to OLE when he said:

“It’s a pity for not realizing they were lucky to have him on their team. I think that 10 years ago, no Paris fan imagined that they could possibly have the best player in history on their team. And instead of enjoying it, they spent these two years criticizing him. In 10 years, they will regret it. Any team in the world would give anything to have him for five minutes. Neither party deserved this ending."

He added:

"If there is something that cannot be criticized [about Leo] it’s his professionalism: it’s hard to find someone with his professionalism even though he’s possibly the best player in history. It’s impossible to criticize him. Let him go where he’s happy and with his family. If it’s here, great: see him every weekend it would be a great goal. Otherwise we will continue watching him on TV as we have been doing for almost 20 years.”

Lionel Messi was close to rejoining Barcelona but did not want to wait for the Catalan side to solve their financial crisis. He ended up moving to Inter Miami and has done well at the MLS side.