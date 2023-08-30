Big-money Arsenal flop turns down Besiktas offer, German and Saudi clubs retain interest - Reports

Arsenal outcast Nicolas Pepe reportedly turned down an offer to join Turkish club Besiktas ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday, September 1. The winger has not featured in any of the Gunners' Premier League fixtures this season and is clearly not a part of Mikel Arteta's plans.

Foot Mercato have claimed that Pepe rejected the opportunity of joining the Super Lig outfit. But with suitors from Germany and Saudi Arabia reportedly willing to onboard the Ivory Coast international, the player could still be sold this summer.

Currently, Bukayo Saka is the first choice for the right-wing position at the Emirates. With other wide options in Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Jesus, Pepe's spot remains in question.

The Ivory Coast international has been rather underwhelming since arriving in 2019 from Lille. The Gunners paid a massive £72 million at the time to acquire his services. So far, he has scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists from 112 appearances across all competitions in an Arsenal shirt.

Despite the poor numbers, he contributed to the north London outfit's FA Cup success in 2020. Pepe started the final against Chelsea and provided the assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's winner.

Journalist claims Arsenal must cut losses to offload Nicolas Pepe - Reports

Nicolas Pepe playing for the Gunners (via Getty Images)

Pepe is currently contracted with the Gunners till 2024. With the winger entering the final year of his agreement, Mikel Arteta will look to recoup as much as possible instead of letting him walk away for free next year. Brown said (via Give Me Sport):

"Yeah, Arsenal are quite willing to let Pepe go. They might have to cut their losses there to find him a new home. We'll see how things work out, but he has no future at the club and knows it. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if he left before the window closes, but there has not been a lot of interest in him."

Following a season-long loan with Nice last term and failing to feature in Arsenal's Premier League fixtures of the new season, Pepe's exit from north London is highly likely.