“Big thanks for the winning attitude and good memories” – Paul Canoville writes heartfelt message as Chelsea star moves closer to Stamford Bridge exit

Former Chelsea winger Paul Canoville has expressed his admiration and appreciation towards Antonio Rudiger in a heartfelt message on social media.

The German is set to part ways with the Blues at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract. Reports suggest he will join Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have offered him a £342,000-per-week contract.

Antonio Rudiger joined the London outfit from AS Roma in 2017 for £29 million. The German defender has gone on to make over 200 appearances for the Blues and has helped the club win an FA Cup, a Champions League, a Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Antonio Rudiger has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at Stamford Bridge in January of 2021. He has helped the west London club reach the finals of the EFL Cup and FA Cup and finish in third place in the Premier League this season.

Rudiger's speed, physicality, tenacity, and leadership qualities have made him a massive asset for Chelsea over the years. Paul Canoville has thanked the German for his 'winning attitude and good memories' whilst also wishing him luck for the rest of his career. Canoville wrote on Twitter:

"Just wanted to say big thanks for the winning attitude and good memories @ToniRuediger you became a European and World club champion in @ChelseaFC blue! Good luck with rest of career!"

As per the Chelseachronicle, Thomas Tuchel is likely to play Rudiger in his side's final two Premier League games of the season against Leicester City and Watford. The Blues will be hoping to claim two victories to secure third place and automatic qualification to next season's Champions League.

Chelsea line-up Sevilla star as replacement for Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudige in aciton.

Chelsea have identified Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as the ideal replacement for Real Madrid-bound Antonio Rudiger. The Blues were heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer.

Tuchel's side, though, did not match Sevilla's asking price for the 23-year-old. The Blues also had little time to negotiate as they approached the Spanish club during the closing stages of the transfer window.

As per Goal, the west London club will complete Kounde's signing once Todd Boehly's takeover of the club is complete.

Jules Kounde has made over 130 appearances for Sevilla. He helped the club win the Europa League title during the 2019-20 season. His consistent performances have helped Sevilla secure a top-four finish in the La Liga this season, which guarantees them a place in next season's Champions League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar