"Big win incoming", "We're guaranteed to win" - Liverpool fans confident of picking up three points as Arne Slot names starting XI against Wolves

Liverpool fans are confident of a win after seeing Arne Slot's starting XI for their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, February 16, at Anfield. The Reds are sitting at the top of the league table, but their lead has been cut to four points following Arsenal's 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, February 16.

Arne Slot's team arrive in the game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Everton in midweek in the league. Liverpool looked set for a memorable Merseyside Derby win before James Tarkowski scored the equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time.

As such, the Reds cannot afford to drop points this weekend. Slot has now named a strong team for the game, aiming to get back to winning ways.

Fans were brimming with confidence after seeing the team news and took to social media to express their opinion. One wrote:

"Big win incoming! The Reds are on fire, and Wolves won't be able to handle the attack. 2-0 to the Reds! Salah and Firmino to score, and a clean sheet for Alisson."

Another added:

"My lucky Liverpool socks are on, so we're guaranteed to win!"

Another praised the decision to start Diogo Jota ahead of Darwin Nunez, stating:

"Jota starting up front instead of Nunez makes total sense. Come on you reds! YNWA."

Another quipped:

"Salah will score goal or Provide Assist Today."

One fan outlined what he wanted from the game, commenting:

"3 points, Cleansheet, No more injuries, Salah masterclass, Seven points lead, Amen."

Another posted:

"A mo Salah masterclass and 3 points is all i ask for."

Liverpool have three wins in their last five games in the league.

Will Arne Slot be in the dugout for Liverpool's game against Wolves?

Arne Slot.

Arne Slot will be available on the sidelines for Liverpool's game on Sunday, despite his red card against Everton in midweek. The Dutch manager was shown a straight red, along with his deputy Sipke Hulshoff, for dissent by referee Michael Oliver at the end of the Merseyside Derby.

The Premier League initially announced that Slot had been handed a two-match ban, but that statement was later deleted. However, it now appears that while the league has charged the Dutch tactician for improper conduct, he hasn't been handed any punishment yet. The Reds have until Wednesday to respond, so Slot is available for Sunday's game.

