"Big worry" - Journalist claims Chelsea duo are set to leave the club in summer

Journalist Paul Brown has said that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are both set to leave Chelsea this summer following the expiration of their contracts,

Speculation has grown over the duo's future at Stamford Bridge, with both Rudiger and Christensen yet to put pen to paper on any new deal. There were rumours that alongside the two defenders, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta's contract would also run down, but he has signed a one-year extension.

Meanwhile, Brown has said that with Rudiger and Christensen set to leave this summer, it will be a huge loss for manager Thomas Tuchel, who may find it tough to replace them. Brown told GiveMeSport:

“That would be them losing at least two key defenders this summer without really being able to plan for a replacement because of the ownership uncertainty."

Chelsea are currently under transfer restrictions following the UK government's sanction of their owner Roman Abramovich because of Russia's Ukraine invasion. The restrictions are expected to be lifted if a new owner comes in, which will allow the Blues to conduct business in the transfer market.

Nevertheless, Brown has highlighted the issues in defence for Tuchel, with two of his regular starters at the fag end of their careers. He continued:

“So, that is a big worry really. Thiago Silva will be a year older too, and so will Azpilicueta, who isn’t playing as regularly, and I’m sure will also have offers to go in the summer.”

The Tactical Times @Tactical_Times It's amazing that the back 3, such an important part of their tactical profile, is so unsettled. No contract for Rudiger, Christensen leaving, Silva's great but he's 52. Then it's Sarr and a couple of full/wing backs who fill in. More amazing that they usually play so well! It's amazing that the back 3, such an important part of their tactical profile, is so unsettled. No contract for Rudiger, Christensen leaving, Silva's great but he's 52. Then it's Sarr and a couple of full/wing backs who fill in. More amazing that they usually play so well!

Chelsea's transfer mistakes coming back to haunt them?

Tomori was allowed to leave for AC Milan last summer.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Christensen is joining Barcelona this summer. The Dane has reportedly agreed a deal with the Blaugrana.

There is uncertainty about Antonio Rudiger's next destination. He has interest from a number of European clubs, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid. However, Chelsea will know that two defenders they sold last summer have gone on to have hugely impressive seasons for their respective new clubs.

Fikayo Tomori, 24, joined AC Milan for £25.9 million last July and has played a key role in the Rosseneri's Serie A title challenge. He has made 26 league appearances and has been perhaps Milan's most important defender, having partnered with the likes of Pierre Kalulu and Matteo Gabbia.

#8 @Mxdiano We sold Tomori (better than Sarr and Christensen) and Guehi (better than Sarr and Christensen) to fund Lukaku (worse than Tammy Abraham, who we also sold). We sold Tomori (better than Sarr and Christensen) and Guehi (better than Sarr and Christensen) to fund Lukaku (worse than Tammy Abraham, who we also sold).

Meanwhile, Marc Guehi, 21, left Stamford Bridge for fellow London outfit Crystal Palace.

He has had a fine debut season at Selhurst Park. Guehi is perhaps one of the Premier League's signings of the season, having racked up 31 league appearances and scoring two goals.

Tomori and Guehi would have been hugely beneficial for Thomas Tuchel's side, given the contract situation of Rudiger and Christensen.

Edited by Bhargav