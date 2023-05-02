"Bigger than PSG", "2 weeks break from haramball" - Fans react hilariously as PSG suspend Lionel Messi for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have suspended Lionel Messi for two weeks after the Argentine made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. His trip was ill-timed in the eyes of many as the Parisians suffered a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to Lorient a day prior.

According to RMC Sport, Messi's trip wasn't authorized by the club and as a result, the Ligue 1 giants have decided to suspend Messi for two weeks. PSG manager Christophe Galtier and sporting director Luis Campos were reportedly opposed to Messi's trip.

Fans, though, are reacting to the incident in a hilarious manner. Few even claimed that Messi's legacy is bigger than that of the French club. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Messi is bigger than PSG I doubt he cares."

Another wrote:

"2 weeks break from PSG haramball, Alhamdulillah."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Parisian club decided to suspend Lionel Messi for two weeks for his unauthorized Saudi Arabia trip:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Paris Saint-Germain have decided to suspend Lionel Messi with immediate effect for two weeks, sources confirm.



The suspension will take place now after Messi’s trip to Saudi NOT authorized by the club as per @RMCSport.



Messi side, still waiting on official communication. Paris Saint-Germain have decided to suspend Lionel Messi with immediate effect for two weeks, sources confirm.The suspension will take place now after Messi’s trip to Saudi NOT authorized by the club as per @RMCSport.Messi side, still waiting on official communication. 🚨 Paris Saint-Germain have decided to suspend Lionel Messi with immediate effect for two weeks, sources confirm.The suspension will take place now after Messi’s trip to Saudi NOT authorized by the club as per @RMCSport.Messi side, still waiting on official communication. https://t.co/j223WK2r5Z

𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 @BallinKy_ @FabrizioRomano @RMCsport Messi is bigger than PSG I doubt he cares @FabrizioRomano @RMCsport Messi is bigger than PSG I doubt he cares

Adam @Pik5Peter @FabrizioRomano @RMCsport Brotha he needs to leave as soon as possible @FabrizioRomano @RMCsport Brotha he needs to leave as soon as possible

Suspension raises further questions about Lionel Messi's future at PSG

The latest development has left fans wondering about the implications it will have for Lionel Messi's future at PSG. The Argentine forward is currently in the final months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants and is yet to pen an extension.

Messi joined the French side in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He had a difficult first season in France, scoring only 11 goals. However, he has rediscovered his form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 matches.

Messi has scored 31 goals and has provided 34 assists in 71 matches for the Ligue 1 giants. He has won one Ligue 1 trophy already and looks set to win his second this season.

However, there are clouds over his future at the club. Many believe that the player will leave and make a return to Barcelona in the summer. The recent suspension could have an impact on his final decision as well.

Poll : 0 votes