  "Bigger Spurs legend than Kane","Build the statue" - Fans reacts as Son Heung-Min decides to leave Tottenham in the summer

"Bigger Spurs legend than Kane","Build the statue" - Fans reacts as Son Heung-Min decides to leave Tottenham in the summer

By Abel Yisa
Modified Aug 02, 2025 07:38 GMT
Son Heung-Min has announced his departure from Tottenham Hotspur this summer
Son Heung-Min has announced his departure from Tottenham Hotspur this summer

Fans on X have reacted after Tottenham Hotspur announced that Son Heung-Min has decided to leave the North London giants this summer. The left-winger disclosed his decision in a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, which happens to be his home country.

He was also in the company of Spurs' new head coach Thomas Frank when he broke the news to the press. Son joined the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League winners in August 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £22 million.

The left-winger also proved to be a crucial player in the attack for Tottenham Hotspur during his 10-year stint. He was well-known to be a skilled winger who could create chances and convert them into goals as well.

Son formed a formidable partnership with Harry Kane in attack for the Premier League giants for several years. However, the striker left Tottenham Hotspur and joined Bayern Munich in the summer of August 2023.

Kane's departure was also attributed to his desire to win trophies. Meanwhile, Son Heung-Min chose to remain and helped Spurs win the 2024-25 Europa League, which was their first trophy in 17 years.

In 454 appearances, he scored 173 goals, making 101 others for the Premier League giants. Following his exit decision, fans took to X to share their thoughts, with one claiming:

"Bigger spurs legend than Kane.”
"Bro made sure he gave Tottenham a trophy 🏆,” another added.
"Son has stayed loyal and served Tottenham well, even when he could have left to top clubs. Congratulations to him 👏🏾. Tottenham Legend ⭐️,” a fan posted.
"Legend. Now is the right time, but that doesn’t make it any less sad :(,” another claimed.
"Build the statue.,” wrote another.
"I would have loved to have worked with this fantastic person and player" - Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur's head coach, on Son Heung-Min’s departure

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur: Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

Thomas Frank has revealed that he would have loved to work with the left-winger, whom he also called a fantastic individual. The new Spurs head coach also claimed that Son Heung-Min is a club legend in all ramifications, who also doubles as a Premier League icon.

Speaking at a press conference in Seoul, Frank said (via Tottenham Hotspur.com):

"For me, personally, I would have loved to have worked with this fantastic person and player. He is a true Spurs legend in every aspect, one of the greatest players to play in the Premier League. It is never easy to find the perfect timing and me coming in from the side, it makes it a bit easier to end on a high."

Son Heung-Min also contributed 127 goals and 77 assists in 333 Premier League games. He also remains Spurs' fourth all-time top scorer, having registered 173 goals for the North London side.

About the author
Abel Yisa

Abel Yisa

Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.

A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.

He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
