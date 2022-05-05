"Biggest bottle job in football history" - Fans rip into Manchester City as Real Madrid produce historic UEFA Champions League comeback

Manchester City have been knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, with the hosts making a shocking comeback at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, May 4.

The Cityzens won the first leg 4-3, and even though they opened the scoring in the 73rd minute of the second leg of the semi-final, a momentary lapse in defense was all it took to undo it. Los Blancos managed to score two historic late goals within less than two minutes (90' and 91') to push the game into extra time, where a well-taken penalty by Karim Benzema ended Manchester City's hopes.

Fans have understandably slammed Pep Guardiola and his men for throwing away their lead in such a shocking manner, with City losing out on the continental trophy once again. The Cityzens have been waiting for Guardiola to bring the Champions League trophy to the Etihad, but once again, they are out in the semi-finals.

Here is a selection of tweets from stunned fans:

Rowly @TheFarFarLeft Biggest bottle job in history if they don't make this final. Biggest bottle job in history if they don't make this final.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire This was one unreal bottle job honestly. This was one unreal bottle job honestly.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN We’ve actually managed to somehow bottle it. I’m so sick of this competition We’ve actually managed to somehow bottle it. I’m so sick of this competition

ً @sxlmss I know city bottle it in Europe but this just fucking tops it my word how can you bottle it like that? I know city bottle it in Europe but this just fucking tops it my word how can you bottle it like that?

MSZ @ThisIsMS2 Hopefully this bottle job makes Pep Guardiola go crazy and he loses every game until he’s sacked Hopefully this bottle job makes Pep Guardiola go crazy and he loses every game until he’s sacked 👍

Myles 🇯🇲🇧🇧 @myles_morris How can you be the best team in the world and bottle the biggest games every single year? Wtf How can you be the best team in the world and bottle the biggest games every single year? Wtf

IRISH REDS @manutdirishreds Man City biggest game of their life’s and they go and bottle it. Man City biggest game of their life’s and they go and bottle it. 😂

Kwadwo Sheldon @kwadwosheldon Pep is about to bottle it again!! SMH Pep is about to bottle it again!! SMH

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 Tears Jack Grealish is never touching silverware in his life it’ll be funny if City bottle the league as well. Tears Jack Grealish is never touching silverware in his life it’ll be funny if City bottle the league as well.

~ @TheLfcKop Dias captaining his side to bottle a CL semi-final. Noted Dias captaining his side to bottle a CL semi-final. Noted 📝

Real Madrid's Rodrygo came on as a substitute in the 68th minute and single-handedly turned the tide, scoring two late goals for Los Blancos. Madrid have now taken their seat in the final against Liverpool and will seek to win yet another trophy with Carlo Ancelotti leading the charge.

Real Madrid overcome Manchester City and could seal Champions League victory against Liverpool

Real Madrid will look eagerly at Liverpool's 3-2 victory over Villarreal, which saw Jurgen Klopp’s men look far from invincible. The away tie saw Villarreal expose the vulnerabilities of the English side and Madrid will certainly look to take advantage.

The Reds struggled in the first half of the tie against the Yellow Submarine, with the pressing implemented by Unai Emery’s side almost getting the better of them. The Merseyside outfit ended up coming back from two goals down after scoring three second-half goals, thanks to a masterclass from new signing Luis Diaz.

Statistics on the day (Tuesday, May 3) showed that Villareal controlled the vital points of the game, especially in the first half. This is certainly a cause for concern for Jurgen Klopp and his men, who will have to be at their very best against Carlo Ancelotti's charges.

Real Madrid flew past Manchester City, scoring two late goals in two minutes and adding one in extra time to book their place in the Champions League final. If Liverpool cannot make fixes before their clash on May 28, Madrid will certainly take advantage of them.

With all due respect to Emery’s side, Real Madrid are higher quality opponents compared to Villarreal. They will likely punish the Reds if Jurgen Klopp fails to solve their defensive issues.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit