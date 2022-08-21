“Biggest bottle jobs in European football”, “cursed them for 1000 years” – Fans react hilariously as Dortmund concede 3 late goals in 5 minutes to suffer dramatic 3-2 defeat

Borussia Dortmund capitulated spectacularly to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday (August 20), and fans brutally trolled them for that.

Dortmund led 2-0 till the last few minutes of normal time before the visitors incredibly struck thrice, including twice in stoppage time, to condemn BvB to a shock defeat.

Julian Brandt had BvB in front in the closing stages of the opening stanza before Raphael Guerreiro doubled their cushion in the 77th minute. It seemed all smooth-sailing for Edin Terzic's side, who were on the brink of a routine victory before spectacularly imploding in the dying stages to concede all three points.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | Borussia Dortmund 2:3 Werder Bremen



Dortmund looked set to make it 3 wins out of 3 to start the new Bundesliga season as they were 2:0 up in the 88th minute...then the visitors turned it up a notch.



This is Werder's first league win over BVB since 2017!



Lee Buchanan pulled one back for the River Islanders in the 89th minute. Niklas Schmidt and Oliver Burke then netted in the 93rd and 95th minute, respectively, to steal an improbable win.

Dortmund's late collapse triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media, mostly mocking them for their result on the day. One fan called them "the biggest bottle jobs" in Europe, while another said he has cursed the side for "1000 years."

Comparisons were also drawn to Manchester City's collapse in the Champions League semifinals last season as Die Borussen were the butt of all jokes.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to BvB's stunning defeat:

Nick🇬🇷 @paofcnickk Broussia Dortmund have to be the biggest bottle jobs in European football Broussia Dortmund have to be the biggest bottle jobs in European football😭 https://t.co/mc6Xi06jZO

AUGUSTUS 🔴 @Der_Augustus Without Sule: Dortmund concedes 1 goal in 2 games + 60min.

With Sule: 3 goals in 35 min. Without Sule: Dortmund concedes 1 goal in 2 games + 60min. With Sule: 3 goals in 35 min. https://t.co/byZq0TdZmN

Brian Sciaretta @BrianSciaretta Now that is an epic choke from Borussia Dortmund. Up 2-0 at home in the 89th minute against a newly promoted team - and lose. Now that is an epic choke from Borussia Dortmund. Up 2-0 at home in the 89th minute against a newly promoted team - and lose.

mufasa. @mufasajr_ Dortmund will never know peace in their entire life. I have cursed them for 1000 years Dortmund will never know peace in their entire life. I have cursed them for 1000 years

Essel ✌️ @thatEsselguy Naaa the Dortmund team managers, supporters, coaches and players will suffer for 600 years ei Naaa the Dortmund team managers, supporters, coaches and players will suffer for 600 years ei

fcbkimmich @w4nner7489 Dortmund is one of the most embarrassing teams that I have seen in my life how do you get dominated like this at home against newly promoted Werder Bremen Dortmund is one of the most embarrassing teams that I have seen in my life how do you get dominated like this at home against newly promoted Werder Bremen

Nöah 🇩🇪 @DonWanner14 Spurs vs Dortmund in a cup final is what football needs Spurs vs Dortmund in a cup final is what football needs

Borussia Dortmund still not champion material

Their defeat on Saturday was a grim reminder of how far BvB are from challenging Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title. Der BVB are no strangers to late collapses, having squandered leads, which have potentially cost them the Meisterschale.

It was all going well for them on Saturday, with Bayern being the only other team in the division to have won their opening two games. BvB were on course for three on three before their spectacular implosion.

They'll next travel to Hertha Berlin on Saturday (August 27) hoping to return to winning ways.

