"Biggest disgrace", "Disappears way too much in this kind of game" - Fans call out Arsenal star after EFL Cup exit after loss to Newcastle

Arsenal fans have called out Martin Odegaard after the team's EFL Cup semifinal clash with Newcastle United on Tuesday, February 5. The Gunners were eliminated from the competition after losing 2-0 in the second leg and 4-0 on aggregate.

Mikel Arteta's side came into the clash at St James Park looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg. The London giants started on the wrong foot as Alexander Isak found the net just four minutes into the tie. However, VAR chalked off the goal after the Swede was adjudged to have been offside.

Martin Odegaard had the chance to put Arsenal ahead in the 18th minute but saw his shot from inside the box deflect off the goalpost. A few minutes later, Eddie Howe's side took the lead, as Jacob Murphy scored off a rebound after Isak's shot came off the goalpost.

Trending

The Magpies doubled their lead in the 52nd minute through Anthony Gordon after an error from goalkeeper David Raya. The Gunners fought for a comeback but couldn't do enough to breach their opponent's defense.

Odegaard had a quiet game by his standards. Apart from hitting the goalpost in the early stages of the game, the Arsenal captain failed to make a significant impact in the match. He registered no shots on target, made only one key pass, and lost possession six times before being substituted for Mikel Merino in the 61st minute (via Sofascore).

Fans were unimpressed with Odegaard's performance on the night and took to X to call out the midfielder.

"Odegaard can't be a captain he's the biggest disgrace," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Odegaard disappears way too much in this kind of games to be a coincidence, we might actually need a solid AMF as back up or better still competition at this point. His performance tonight was a disgrace, unacceptable," another pointed out.

Expand Tweet

"Odegaard is a squad player at best the project is past him as well we need a far superior profile," a fan commented.

"Saliba and Partey stinker aside, to me it looked like, after the miss, Odegaard hid for the rest of the game. As a captain, more is expected from him. Disappointing," another posted.

"Odegaard gotta be the worst captain of all time," a user added.

"I rate Martin Odegaard but he cost us the tie just like the Manchester United FA Cup exit. That's one way too many, a fan posted.

"WTf has odegaard gone the last few months!!" one user questioned.

What next for Arsenal after EFL Cup exit?

After their elimination from the EFL Cup, Arsenal will now shift focus to the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. The Gunners have also been eliminated from the FA Cup. They lost 5-3 on penalties to Manchester United (after 1-1 in regulation and extra time) in the third round.

Mikel Arteta's men are second in the league but trail leaders Liverpool, who have played a game less by six points. They are through to the round of 16 of the Champions League and will face one of AC Milan, Juventus, PSV Eindhoven, or Feyenoord in the next round of the competition.

Arsenal will next be in action on February 15 when they take on Leicester City away in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback