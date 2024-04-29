“Biggest drawback of Xavi staying” - Barcelona fans furious as 19-year-old fails to start ahead of superstar in line-up vs Valencia

Barcelona fans on X are conveying their displeasure after Xavi Hernandez opted to include Robert Lewandowski over Vitor Roque in the starting XI to face Valencia. The two sides are set to face each other in La Liga at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium later today (Monday, April 29).

Marc-Andre ter Stegen starts in goal for Barcelona. Joao Cancelo, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde make up the defense. The midfield consists of Andreas Christensen, Ilkay Gundogan, and Fermin Lopez, while Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski start up front to complete the starting XI.

Fans are far from impressed by Lewandowski featuring in the team. The Bayern Munich legend hasn't been in the best of form in recent weeks, scoring just one goal in his last six league games. On the other hand, Roque has netted two goals in his 13 appearances to date. However, he has only been given two starts in total.

Many Barcelona fans felt the 19-year-old should have started with one fan posting:

"Lewa starting every game is the biggest drawback of Xavi staying fml"

"The league is already lost why not give some game time to Victor Roque instead of lewa."

Other fan reactions can be viewed below:

"Where’s vitor ?" one fan questioned

"the old man staring again….. I can't anymore", one fan said

"Is he scared to bench Lewy?" another fan asked

"ah come on please bring vitor in sub at 60 min if lewa is unable to score", another fan chimed in

What is lewandowski doing in this lineup? What does Roque has to do to earn a start? I have no single motivation to watch this match", one fan claimed

What happened the last time Barcelona faced Valencia in La Liga?

Barcelona's title hopes are hanging on by a thread as they host Valencia on Monday. They are currently third with 70 points from 32 games, 14 points behind leaders Real Madrid, with a game in hand. Let's take a look at what happened the last time they faced Valencia.

The two sides played out a 1-1 in the reverse fixture this season on December 16, 2023, at the Mestella. Joao Felix gave the Blaugrana the lead in the 55th minute. However, Valencia's Hugo Guillamon leveled the scores in the 70th minute to give the hosts a point.

Barcelona will be aiming to secure all three points this time around though. They have lost just one out of their last 15 league games against Valencia, winning nine and drawing five, with their last defeat coming in January 2020.