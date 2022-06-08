“Biggest ghost in world football” – England fans slam midfielder for being ‘passenger’ during draw against Germany

England supporters have slammed Mason Mount following another anonymous performance during his side's 1-1 draw with Germany in their UEFA Nations League clash in Munich on June 7.

Harry Kane's late penalty salvaged a point for the Three Lions, who put in a much improved performance following their dismal defeat to Hungary last time out.

Gareth Southgate decided to experiment with his side as he tried to play four at the back rather than the usual five. This gave England an extra attacking option alongside Kane, Mount and Raheem Sterling.

While midfield duo Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham put in excellent displays, Southgate's side looked largely toothless. Germany did a decent job of subduing the English front four.

Mount and Saka were particularly quiet, with the game only really changing when Southgate brought the pair off for Jack Grealish and Jarrod Bowen.

The Chelsea midfielder caused particular anger online, as he has now gone 13 consecutive internationals without scoring.

Fans took to Twitter to speculate what it is that the 23-year-old brings to this England side:

Charlie Coleman @CharlieC0leman Mason mount is the biggest ghost in world football. Mason mount is the biggest ghost in world football.

🇧🇷 @FatiSZN @England Please take off mount he’s playing like he has anxiety @England Please take off mount he’s playing like he has anxiety

Ash Skinner @Villaboy89 #englandaway Bellingham seems to be doing Mount's job aswell as his own , by pressing the ball , while Mount does fuck all and is a passenger #GERENG Bellingham seems to be doing Mount's job aswell as his own , by pressing the ball , while Mount does fuck all and is a passenger #GERENG #englandaway

James Gibson @JamesGi14055142 @Ayowa9 Mason mount does fuck all for England . I don’t know why he gets so much game time, the highlights of his game is when he finally comes off @Ayowa9 Mason mount does fuck all for England . I don’t know why he gets so much game time, the highlights of his game is when he finally comes off

⁹ 8x🏆 @JesusRoIe Jack Grealish comes on for Mason Mount and straight away makes an impact. The different in quality is massive between the two Jack Grealish comes on for Mason Mount and straight away makes an impact. The different in quality is massive between the two

Harry Kane discusses his 50th England goal following penalty against Germany

The Tottenham superstar is only the second Englishman to reach a half-century of goals for his country. His crucial spot-kick earned his side their first point of this Nation's League campaign.

The 28-year-old was tripped in the area five minutes from time before a lengthy VAR review gave Kane the opportunity to grab the equaliser. He converted the spot-kick by emphatically firing past Manuel Neuer to move just three strikes behind record goalscorer Wayne Rooney.

Following the clash in Munich, Kane told Channel 4 (as quoted by BBC Sport):

"Really nice feeling [to score]. I had a couple of chances earlier, the first one was over the bar and Manuel Neuer made a good save for the second. We kept going and played our best football in the last half an hour. Good to get the goal and a shame not to nick it at the end."

The Three Lions captain also discussed his 50th goal, as he stated:

"I love scoring goals, I have always loved it especially for my country. Whenever I can help the team I am glad to do that.

"It is really important to show the mentality, 1-0 behind we showed good character to get back into the game and get a result. We are playing against a very good Germany side. We still have important matches but the World Cup will be here before we know it."

