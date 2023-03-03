"Biggest mistake of tonight", "Going to blow up in our faces" - Real Madrid fans worried as 23-year-old star benched for El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid fans have expressed their displeasure at Carlo Ancelotti's decision to drop French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni for their El Clasico clash against Barcelona.

Both clubs will meet tonight (Thursday, March 2) for the first-leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, which will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As expected, a game between Madrid and Barca is usually a keenly contested battle considering the huge rivalry between the two clubs.

It will be the third time that Real Madrid will face Barcelona during the ongoing 2022-23 football season. Both teams have picked up one win each in the last two meetings.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Copa del Rey semi-final clash, the head coach of Los Blancos has rolled out a strong starting XI to face Barcelona.

However, there seems to be a surprise omission from the team as 23-year-old midfielder Tchouameni starts on the bench.

The decision hasn't really gone down well with Madrid fans, as they believe that the decision to drop Tchouameni could cost them the game.

A fan on Twitter stated that dropping Tchouameni was the biggest mistake made by Los Blancos head coach Ancelotti. He tweeted:

"Tchouameni dropped is gonna be the biggest mistake of tonight, I know Ancelotti is tryna give him that Casemiro treatment that Ten Hag gave him at the start of the season but right now isn’t the time to mess around."

Another fan went further to state that the midfield of Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Toni Kroos doesn't work, saying:

"No Tchouameni the midfield of Kross Cama Modric Doesn't seem to work."

Below are dome of the best tweets from Real Madrid fans, expressing their displeasure at seeing Tchouameni miss out on the starting XI against Barca.

nai 🧞‍♀️ @xnaimacf nah my whole night ruined I’ve been looking for tchouameni ball all day nah my whole night ruined I’ve been looking for tchouameni ball all day 😪

Wz @SenorWazz @theMadridZone Tchouameni dropped is gonna be the biggest mistake of tonight, I know Ancelotti is tryna give him that Casemiro treatment that ten hag gave him at the start of the season but right now isn’t the time to mess around @theMadridZone Tchouameni dropped is gonna be the biggest mistake of tonight, I know Ancelotti is tryna give him that Casemiro treatment that ten hag gave him at the start of the season but right now isn’t the time to mess around

anisha @anisha_0907 i expected tchouameni alongside kroos and luka with cama lb WHY IS CAMA PLAYING DM THIS IS GOING TO BLOW UP IN OUR FACES i expected tchouameni alongside kroos and luka with cama lb WHY IS CAMA PLAYING DM THIS IS GOING TO BLOW UP IN OUR FACES

nakamurance @cmvinga @rafarmfc i’m not even saying he’s bad i just think cama tchouameni modric would be a better combo @rafarmfc i’m not even saying he’s bad i just think cama tchouameni modric would be a better combo

𝙆𝙞𝙣𝙯 @CFCkinz @_starboyorlando Would have preferred tchouameni in there but good line up @_starboyorlando Would have preferred tchouameni in there but good line up

Football Studio @RandothD Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra REAL MADRID XI VS BARCELONA:



Courtois;



Carvajal Militao Rüdiger Nacho;



Modrić Camavinga Kroos;



Valverde Benzema Vinicius. REAL MADRID XI VS BARCELONA:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Rüdiger Nacho;Modrić Camavinga Kroos;Valverde Benzema Vinicius. 🚨🚨 REAL MADRID XI VS BARCELONA:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Rüdiger Nacho;Modrić Camavinga Kroos; Valverde Benzema Vinicius. No Tchouameni The Midfield of Kross Cama Modric Doesn't seem to work twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta… No Tchouameni The Midfield of Kross Cama Modric Doesn't seem to work twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta…

Endri2812 @Madridista4ev17

But we move @theMadridZone Should have started tchouameni instead of kroosBut we move @theMadridZone Should have started tchouameni instead of kroosBut we move

Tchouameni has so far made a combined total of 25 appearances for Real Madrid this season. He has also registered two assists for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti speaks ahead of Real Madrid's Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona

The Italian tactician was very positive ahead of his team's semi-final first-leg showdown against rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking about the game, Ancelotti revealed in a press conference that Real Madrid fans will enjoy the El Clasico showdown. As per MARCA, he said:

"It's going to be an entertaining game, the fans are going to enjoy it. It's a game of 180 minutes to reach the final."

He continued:

"As always: we're looking forward to this game, it's always nice. We're not far away from playing a final.

"There are many things that allow us to enjoy this moment and try to do our best."

