"Biggest problem he is going to have" - Mohamed Salah told why he will not become a great Liverpool legend 

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby has speculated that the lack of Premier League titles might keep Mohamed Salah from surpassing Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish’s legacy at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah bagged a brace as Liverpool inflicted a record 7-0 defeat upon their sternest rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on 5 March. The pair of goals took Salah’s Premier League goal tally for the Reds to 129, making him their highest goal-getter in the English top flight, surpassing Robbie Fowler. Salah, who has won three Premier League Golden Boots, is currently seventh in the Anfield outfit’s all-time charts.

Despite scoring as many goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Mohamed Salah only has one Premier League title (2019-20) to show for it. Speaking to Liverpool ECHO, Molby claimed that Salah’s lack of titles would keep him from surpassing Rush and Dalglish, who have 11 English titles between them, in the all-time great rankings.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! https://t.co/aRR2n5Ss8l

Molby said of Mohamed Salah:

“I mean obviously there's one thing that you see with your own eyes when he plays and what a good player he is and then the stats back everything up because it's season after season after season. He's available for every training session, he's available for every single match. He delivers every single season. What more can you say?

“I think in terms of his influence and impact on Liverpool he's right up there with any of them but the biggest problem he is going to have over time is his lack of trophies when you compare to some of the others. But there's no doubt in terms of his impact that he ranks amongst the best.”

Mohamed Salah has won it all for the Merseyside outfit since joining them in the summer of 2017. The 2019-20 Premier League title aside, he has won a Champions League trophy, an FA Cup, and a Carabao Cup, amongst others. Mohamed Salah has featured in 291 games for the Merseyside club so far, pitching in with 178 goals and 74 assists in all competitions.

Callum Wilson issues Liverpool apology after Manchester United routing

Jurgen Klopp’s men secured a 2-0 win over top-four aspirants Newcastle United in the Premier League on 18 February, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scoring against the 10-man Magpies. It marked their second consecutive win in the Premier League.

After the game, Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson was asked whether or not the Reds were back to their best. He promptly dismissed the idea, claiming that Newcastle United brought about their own doom.

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_ Callum Wilson said at the end of February that Liverpool are not in the race for TOP 4.



Now Wilson offered an apology to the Reds: "I apologise for saying that Liverpool aren’t back. They’re back with a bang! Anything I say at the minute the universe shows the opposite.” Callum Wilson said at the end of February that Liverpool are not in the race for TOP 4. Now Wilson offered an apology to the Reds: "I apologise for saying that Liverpool aren’t back. They’re back with a bang! Anything I say at the minute the universe shows the opposite.” https://t.co/bZowYy1tIE

He said (via The Mirror):

“You're asking me are Liverpool back? What do you want me to say? They have won two games after the last couple of weeks and like I'm saying we technically let them win, it was a poor performance from our point of view."

Following the routing of Manchester United, Wilson took a prompt U-turn, apologizing to fans for not spotting the Reds’ resurgence sooner.

On the Footballer's Football Podcast, he said:

“I apologise for saying that Liverpool aren't back. They're back with a bang! Anything I say at the minute the universe shows the opposite.”

The Anfield outfit currently find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League rankings. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points with a game in hand.

