“Biggest X factor in world of football” - Fans in awe of Real Madrid star's performance off the bench in 1-0 win over Mallorca

Fans reacted as Vinicius Junior produced a dazzling performance off the bench in Real Madrid's 1-0 La Liga win at Mallorca on Saturday (April 13).

In a tight first half, midfielder Jude Bellingham hit the woodwork for Madrid before Vinicius' introduction changed the complexion of the game. Before that, though, Aurelien Tchouameni had opened the scoring three minutes into the second period.

Replacing Bellingham, Vinicius made an immediate impact, as he proved to be a thorn in Mallorca's flesh. Although the Brazilian didn't register a goal contribution, he was the orchestrator of many a promising attacking move.

Madrid fans were thrilled with the Brazilian's display on the night, with one tweeting:

"For as long as Real Madrid has Vinícius Jr — i’ll always be confident. He can switch games. He can be the biggest X factor in world of football. Just create a good enough environment surrounding him from personnel & tactical point & he will deliver. Onto Wednesday."

Another chimed in:

"Vinicius immediately cooking."

Similar sentiments followed:

"Vinicius is still the face of this Club, the boy entered the game and atmosphere changed… bruh," one tweeted.

"Vinícius is back to his best in the world time. He’s untouchable. So good," chimed in another."

"Vini is a proper, proper, genuine superstar, man," another tweeted.

In 30 games across competitions this season, Vinicius has contributed 18 goals and 10 assists.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a fabulous season. With their win at Mallorca, they have gone 11 points clear atop La Liga with seven games to go.

Next up, the reigning Supercopa Espana winners travel to holders Manchester City for the second leg of their blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (April 17). The first leg of the marquee clash at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this week ended 3-3.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are record 14-time winners of the competition but lost 4-0 on their last visit to the Etihad last season. Following a 1-1 first-leg draw in the semifinaals, Madrid came undone at the home of the Premier League giants.

Can they avoid a similar fate next week?