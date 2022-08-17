Birmingham City vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Birmingham City will take on newly-promoted Wigan Athletic in EFL Championship action on Saturday.

Birmingham will come into this game on the back of a dull 1-1 draw against Watford. Ken Sema's 63rd-minute strike prevented Birmingham from sealing all three points in that encounter.

The visitors will come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bristol City last weekend. Their midweek fixture against Coventry City was postponed to a later date. Wigan Athletic are yet to pick up their first win of the season.

Birmingham City vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

This will be an interesting clash, with both teams having a a fairly positive record in this fixture. Wigan have won nine encounters in comparison to Birmingham's six across divisions in English football. Nine games have ended with the spoils being shared.

Birmingham City form guide (EFL Championship): D-L-W-D

Wigan Athletic form guide (EFL Championship): D-D-D

Birmingham City vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Birmingham City

The hosts are without any injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Wigan Athletic

Forward Charlie Wyk has suffered a heart ailment and will be out of contention for the weekend's fixture against Birmingham.

Injured: Charlie Wyk

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Birmingham City vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Wigan Athletic (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos (GK); Tendayi Darikwa, Jack Whatmough, Jason Kerr, Max Power; Tom Naylor, Graeme Shinnie; James McClean, Will Keane, Callum Lang; Nathan Broadhead

Birmingham City (3-4-1-2): John Ruddy; Auston Trusty, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Maxime Colin, Jordan James, Ryan Woods, Przemysław Placheta; Juninho Bacuna; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney

Birmingham City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Wigan are winless in their three outings so far and are in desperate need of getting their first win in the new division.

Birmingham are also winless in their last two league games apart from their exit in the League Cup first round at the hands of Norwich City.

The hosts will look to find some consistency in their performances as they have struggled to get any momentum whatsoever. They will undoubtedly fancy their chances given their knowledge of the division and Wigan's winless start to the season.

A draw looks to be on the cards given the current run of form for both teams.

Prediction: Birmingham 1-1 Wigan Athletic

