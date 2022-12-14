"Bit too aggressive for him" - Chelsea star told to leave Premier League as he is not suited for English football

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has suggested Hakim Ziyech should leave the Blues as the Premier League is too physical for him.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax for €40 million in 2020 with the hopes of making a name for himself in the Premier League. However, things have not gone according to plan for him so far.

The 29-year-old attacker has largely struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the Blues. It is worth noting that he has clocked just 148 minutes of Premier League action this season.

Ziyech, though, has been in fine form for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His contributions, including a goal and an assist, have seen the Atlas Lions remarkably make their way into the semi-finals of the competition.

Johnson has now explained why the attacker has struggled to impress for Chelsea despite starring for Morocco. The former Blues full-back is of the view that international football is different from Premier League action.

The Englishman is of the view that the aggressiveness of the Premier League is too much for Ziyech to handle. He went on to insist that the Moroccan is more suited to international or Champions League football. He told GGRecon:

"I'm a big fan of him and he's obviously a super player, however, I believe that the Premier League may be a little bit too aggressive for him. Technically there's no doubt about what he can do as he's one of the best, but international football is closer to Champions League football than it is the Premier League."

"And what I mean by that is, is that you get more time on the ball and you've got more time to take the ball down and play. That suits Hakim more than the speed and physicality of the Premier League. International football and Champions League football suits him better."

Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Chelsea

Ziyech's struggles at Chelsea have seen him being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge recently. AC Milan were notably credited with an interest in signing him in the summer.

The Serie A champions reportedly remain interested in acquiring the Moroccan's services in January. They are tipped to make an offer for him when the winter transfer window opens.

Ziyech has made 92 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea over the last two years. He found the back of the net 14 times and provided 10 assists for his teammates in those matches. He, though, could soon be on his way out of the club.

