"Bit of a disaster really for Spurs to lose out" - Gary Lineker says he's 'gutted' by Arsenal's hijack of Tottenham's deal for Eberechi Eze

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Gary Lineker has shared his thoughts on Arsenal hijacking the deal to sign Eberechi Eze. He said that he was "gutted" and pointed out Spurs' failure to sign Morgan Gibbs-White as well.
Eze is set to join the Gunners from Crystal Palace for a reported fee of £60 million + £7.5 million in add-ons. He was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham, who had also agreed on a fee with Palace. However, the Englishman chose to move to the Emirates instead.
Sharing his thoughts on the Eze saga, Gary Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast:
"Bit of a disaster really for Spurs to lose out. They thought they had their man, but Arsenal have jumped in at the last moment. Significant coup for them. For Spurs fans, it’ll be hugely disappointing."
"It’s not the first time it’s happened. It happened with Morgan Gibbs-White as well, very similar circumstances. So, the club’s ended up with a bit of egg on its face at the minute, particularly against the North London rivals."
Heaping praise on Eze, the former Tottenham striker added:
"Hugely talented player, brilliant signing for Arsenal. As a former Spurs man, bit gutted to be perfectly honest. But if you consider the fact that he was at Arsenal’s academy, that he’s been an Arsenal player since he was a kid, it’s probably safe to say that he’s… not necessarily his heart has ruled his head, but his heart has won out."
Spurs had also notably tried to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, reportedly triggering his release clause. However, Nottingham accused the north London side of using unfair means as the clause was reportedly a secret. Eventually, Gibbs-White signed a new contract with the Tricky Trees.
Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker on where Eberechi Eze could play for Arsenal
Another speculation about the Gunners' signing Eberechi Eze has been about his potential position. They already have captain Martin Odegaard as an attacking midfielder and the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as the left wingers. They have also signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer.
Sharing his thoughts on that, former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker said:
"For the Gunners, it’s a great signature and I suspect it fills that void that they have [on the left]. Not that much confidence perhaps with Martinelli among some fans at Arsenal. And I think Micah [Richards] has said many times that he thinks they need someone that can play on the left. He [Eze] can play there, he can also play in the No.10 role if he has to."
Eze joined Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers in 2020 and recorded 40 goals and 28 assists in 169 games across competitions. He helped them win the FA Cup, their first major trophy, last season and the FA Community Shield earlier this month.