"Bit early to be going down the road" - Graeme Souness sends strong message to Arsenal star 'who is going to be a real player'

Graeme Souness has sent a strong message to Myles Lewis-Skelly after the Arsenal star mocked Erling Haaland in the win over Manchester City. The Liverpool legend believes that the Gunners player is too young to be going at the striker.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Souness stated that Lewis-Skelly was going to be a top player in the future. He likes the attitude of the youngster but wants to see him achieve something in football before having a go at the top players.

He wrote via Metro:

"I like Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly. Attitude is oozing out of him and it’s why I think he’s going to be a real player. He put in a strong performance during Arsenal’s 5-1 defeat of Manchester City last weekend which included him mimicking Erling Haaland’s goal celebration after extending his team’s lead. I love attitude in all walks of life – and not just in the football world. People who go out there and say: 'This is me. I’m going to do this.' I like to see players who have b******s, too."

"But I have to say, having seen that celebration, I think he needs to wind his neck in. At 18, it’s a bit early to be going down the road of mimicking a player like Haaland, someone who’s achieved great things in our league. Wait till you’ve won a few things in our game, son. Just give it a few years. Listen and learn every day until then. Know that someone so young going down that road is not a good look," he added.

Myles Lewis-Skelly scored the third goal for Arsenal in the 5-1 thrashing of Manchester City. Erling Haaland scored the lone goal for the away side to equalize early in the second half before the Gunners ran away with the game.

Jamie Carragher also hit out at Myles Lewis-Skelly after Arsenal vs Manchester City

Jamie Carragher spoke about Myles Lewis-Skelly soon after the Arsenal vs Manchester City game and called out the youngster for his celebration. He admitted that he did not like what he saw from the teenager and added that he was not supposed to mimic the striker.

He said via Metro:

"I said about have football arrogance on the pitch and I loved it. I didn’t like this because he’s a young player mimicking Haaland, taking the mick basically. I know what Haaland said but he’s a young player, we all get carried away as young players. It was a huge moment for him."

Myles Lewis-Skelly has been in top form this season and has played as the left-back in the last few matches.

