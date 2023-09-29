“Blown my mind with how bad they’ve been” – Berbatov predicts result of Fulham vs Chelsea 

Matchday 7 of the 2023-24 Premier League season will see Chelsea go head-to-head with Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday, October 2. Ahead of the fixture, former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has predicted that the two sides will play out a 1-1 draw.

It's been a difficult start to the season for Chelsea, with the Blues failing to impress with their performances and results despite spending heavily in the transfer market this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have only one win to their name over their last four games across all fronts, with the team currently low on momentum.

Commenting on the Blues' unconvincing start to the season ahead of Monday's game, Dimitar Berbatov admitted that the Londoners have shocked him with how bad they've been.

"Fulham vs Chelsea will be a great game," the former Manchester United striker said (via Metro). "Chelsea have blown my mind with how bad they’ve been. Before the start of the season, I said that Chelsea could win the league due to Pochettino. They’ve also got great players who I thought would have clicked by now. They should be doing so much better."

Dimitar Berbatov went on to predict a draw for Fulham versus Chelsea at Craven Cottage on Monday. The Bulgarian tipped both sides to score one goal each and share the spoils.

"It’s a long season and I still have high expectations for them. If not, it’ll be a major disappointment," the former Manchester United star added. Fulham drew 0-0 with Palace last time out, and I think them playing at home is the perfect time to strike and put more misery on Chelsea. I’ll go with a draw. Prediction 1-1."

How have Chelsea fared in the Premier League this season?

The Blues opened their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 13. Since then, they have played five more games in the English top flight, winning just once while recording another draw and three defeats.

As it stands, Pochettino's side occupy the 14th spot in the rankings with five points from six games. Their output in attack has also been poor, having scored just five goals so far while conceding six in return.

The Blues will need to turn things around soon to avoid suffering another disastrous league campaign.