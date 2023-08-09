“Blue heart”, “Deserved bro” - Ex-Chelsea stars congratulate Reece James on being club captain

Former Chelsea stars congratulated Reece James after the full-back was named the captain of the Blues. James, 23, has replaced Cesar Azpilicueta as the captain after the Spaniard left to join Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Willian, Michy Batshuayi, and Tammy Abraham were among the former Blues who congratulated James on his new role at the Stamford Bridge club. Willian commented under the announcement post:

"Deserved bro @reecejames."

Batshuyai, meanwhile, commented:

"Blue heart 💙 deserved bro @reecejames."

Tammy Abraham commented:

"@reecejames deserved brother."

Former Blues commented after Reece James was named the new captain

James made his senior debut for the west London club back in 2019 and he has so far made 147 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists.

The 23-year-old academy product has so far won three trophies with the senior team, including the UEFA Champions League. Keeping his fitness issues aside, James is hands down one of the Stamford Bridge club's most reliable players. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he performs as the new captain of the team.

Reece James reacts to being named Chelsea captain

Reece James has been a lifelong Blue and his passion and commitment towards the club is unquestionable. The Englishman reacted after being given the honor of leading the team next season.

James pointed out what the designation means to him and how he is eager to perform his captaincy duties on the field for the west Londoners. He said (via Chelsea's official website):

"I'm so happy to take on the role and responsibility. I know I've got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited. I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it's a great feeling for me and my family."

Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, said on the matter (via club website):

"This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season. He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas."

Reece James, however, would need to focus on bettering his fitness levels ahead of the forthcoming season as his presence on the pitch is undoubtedly a massive boost for the team.