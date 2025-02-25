"BlueCo out" - Chelsea fans protest against ownership ahead of their PL clash against Southampton

Chelsea fans in London have taken to the streets in protest against the club’s owners ahead of their Premier League fixture against Southampton on Tuesday, February 25. Supporters gathered near Stamford Bridge, holding banners and chanting slogans demanding a change in leadership, as discontent continues to rise over the club's direction under Todd Boehly’s consortium.

Since the takeover in 2022 by BlueCo, a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, Chelsea have struggled to maintain stability both on and off the pitch.

Despite the significant amount invested in the squad, the Blues have failed to mount a serious challenge for major silverware, which has led to fans questioning the management. Chelsea have spent over £1 billion on new signings since the takeover, but are yet to see the expected results. In the ongoing season, the Blues are currently in the seventh position on the EPL table.

After their thrilling 4-3 win over Tottenham on December 8, they found themselves in the second position on the league table, four points off leaders Liverpool, who had a game in hand.

Unfortunately, they’ve fallen from grace since then, winning just two of their last 10 Premier League matches, and are currently seventh in the standings. Their last match ended in a 2-1 defeat after being ahead in the first 45 minutes, adding to the fans' frustrations.

Amid the disappointing results, the Stamford Bridge faithful have taken to the streets to stage a protest against the club’s hierarchy – Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali, José E. Feliciano, and Hansjörg Wyss.

Ahead of Chelsea’s league match with Southampton, fans were seen marching up Fulham Road with a banner accusing the current ownership of destroying the club and demanding a change in ownership. While marching down the road, they were chanting:

"BlueCo OUT."

In another clip, they were seen chanting former owner Roman Abramovich's name. Another video showed fans spraying dollars at a banner with Todd Boehly’s image.

Since the 2021-22 season, Chelsea haven't qualified for the UEFA Champions League. They are playing in the Conference League this season.

What Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said about Southampton clash

Enzo Maresca believes the Blues' clash against Southampton at Stamford Bridge will be a tricky one. Maresca's men secured a comfortable 5-1 win in the reverse fixture at St. Mary’s Stadium in December.

Ahead of the match, Maresca said (via the club’s website):

''I really think that [it could be tricky vs Southampton]. It's football. I am not saying that for a message, I really believe every game is a tricky game. The differences are so tiny. We need to be focused on how we win the game."

''We asked for a better performance [than Brighton], and the performance was there. We didn't deserve the final result [vs Aston Villa], but we need to accept that in this moment it's not enough, we need to find something extra to get results. Our duty is to prepare every game to win. From now on, we have 12 games to go and no doubt they are all big games for us."

Southampton are currently at the bottom of the Premier League table with nine points from 26 games and a -42 goal difference.

