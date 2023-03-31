“Body like a rock”, “Terminator” – Fans go crazy as Barcelona superstar flaunts insane physique on Instagram

Barcelona fans were stunned by Robert Lewandowski's physique in the Polish striker's latest Instagram post.

The Blaugrana frontman looked shredded while lifting weights in the gym in snaps uploaded on Instagram. He captioned the collection of pictures:

"Morning at the gym."

Many Barcelona fans were wowed by the pics, with one fan responding:

"Body like a rock."

Meanwhile, another compared Lewandowski to Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous character:

"Terminator."

Lewandowski's former Bayern Munich teammate Franck Ribery replied with strength and fire emojis. Barcelona will hope that the veteran striker carries them to the La Liga title.

The Blaugrana are atop the league, holding a 12-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid with 12 games remaining. Barcelona haven't won La Liga since 2019.

Lewandowski has been in scintillating form since arriving at the Camp Nou from Bayern last summer. He has bagged 25 goals in 33 games across competitions. He's the La Liga top goalscorer this season with 15 goals in 22 games.

The striker's post comes just after it was revealed that he eats a 'backwards' diet. That involves eating dessert first as part of a three-course meal. He touched on that while at Bayern (via the Sun):

"They (Bayern teammates) still don't understand. They shake their heads when they see me finishing with some soup."

His wife Anna explained hers and Lewandowski's nutrition plan in 2019:

"The most important thing is training and nutrition. We refrain from lactose and wheat flour. It's about quality food. Pancakes, brownies, vegetable spaghetti, porridge or millet. We also like to eat high-quality fish."

Barcelona interested in Son Heung-Min

Barca have their sights on Son.

Barcelona have a wide selection of attackers at the Camp Nou, including Raphinha, Ousmane Dembele, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati. However, it appears that Xavi is keen to bolster his options on the wing and is pondering a move for Tottenham's Son Heung-Min.

The 30-year-old is one of the Premier League's most renowned wide forwards. He has scored ten goals and provided four assists in 37 games this season. He finished joint-top goalscorer with Mohamed Salah (23 goals) in the 2021-22 campaign.

Catalunya Radio reports that Barca are keen on Son, as they want to add a new left winger to their squad. They also want more goals from that position, with the goalscoring burden largely falling on Lewandowski currently.

There's uncertainty over the future of several Spurs players following the sacking of manager Antonio Conte. The South Korean international admitted that he felt guilty over the Italian's dismissal (via the Mirror):

“I should have shown more, but I couldn’t. I couldn’t help the team, and I feel responsible as he left the club. He surely has great ability and experience as a coach, and I’m sure he’ll have great success in his career."

Son has two years left on his contract with Spurs, and Transfermarkt values him at €60 million.

