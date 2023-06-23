“Boehly not welcome” – Strasbourg ultras send clear message to Chelsea owner after buying majority stake in Ligue 1 club

Strasbourg ultras are not happy with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after he bought a majority stake in the Ligue 1 club. A section of fans held banners outside their stadium just minutes after it was announced that BlueCo, the consortium that bought Chelsea, had now bought a major stake in the French club.

As per a report in Daily Mail, BlueCo's decision to buy Strasbourg has left the Ligue 1 side's ultras furious. A significant section of them were seen demonstrating outside the stadium, and photos went viral on social media.

Minutes after the announcement "Boehly not welcome" banner was seen outside Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg. The French side have finished in the top 10 just once in the last six seasons.

Speaking after acquiring the Ligue 1 side, Todd Boehly said:

"It is an honour for us to be part of this historic club. We are committed to preserving the heritage of Racing and are focused on working closely with Marc and his management team to continue the excellent work they have been doing. This strategic investment would further our presence in European football, alongside our ownership of Chelsea. We believe it would create huge opportunities to share knowledge and expertise."

Chelsea, who BlueCo currently own, were the first club bought by the consortium, and they are now keen on adding more sides to make a multi-club setup.

Chelsea and BlueCo looking to add more clubs after getting Strasbourg

Todd Boehly and BlueCo are working on getting more clubs after buying majority stakes of Strasbourg. Chelsea were the first club bought by the consortium and they have now set sights on clubs in Brazil, Portugal and Belgium.

Boehly spoke about their plans and said:

"We've talked about having a multi-club model. I would love to continue to build out the footprint. There are different countries where there are advantages to having a club. Our goal is to ensure pathways for our young stars to get on to the Chelsea pitch while getting them real game time. To do that is through another club in a really competitive league in Europe."

Daily Mail have reported that Rio Ave in Portugal are the next club on BlueCo's list. They were also in talks with Sporting CP and Santos.

