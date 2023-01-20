Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan meets Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their friendly match, pictures go viral

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan greeted Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of the friendly between the Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on January 19.

Amitabh Bachchan shook hands with both teams when they lined up for the pre-match photographs and handshakes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi both started the game for their respective sides. The Riyadh XI was formed by players from Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Ronaldo, who recently joined Al Nassr after his contract with Manchester United was terminated, captained the side.

Messi, meanwhile, led PSG's attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Fans of Indian cinema and football were enthralled by the encounter between the Bollywood legend and two of the greatest footballers of all time. The images were widely shared on Twitter.

Lionel Messi led PSG triumph over Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi All-Stars in mid-season friendly

The Argentine superstar gave PSG the lead early in the game. He scored from close range after being set up by a superb pass from Neymar.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty in the 34th minute to level the deficit caused by Lionel Messi's goal. Juan Bernat was sent off soon after the All-Star team's equalizer for a professional last-man foul.

Marquinhos gave PSG the lead again in the 43rd minute as he got on the end of a brilliant pass by Mbappe, only to see Ronaldo equalize quickly for the second time. After his initial towering header rebounded off the post, the Portuguese found the back of the net from close range following a botched clearance by his former teammate Sergio Ramos.

The back-and-forth of goals between the two sides continued as the game progressed. Messi and Ronaldo, however, were taken off at the hour mark by their respective managers.

Ramos (53'), Mbappe (60'), and Hugo Ekitike (78') also got on the scoresheet for the Parisians as they secured a 5-4 win.

Jang Hyun-soo (56') and Talisca (90+4') were the other scorers for the Saudi All-Stars at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh.

Poll : 0 votes