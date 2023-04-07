Bollywood superstar ranked first ahead of Lionel Messi in TIME’s list of most influential people

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proven his immense popularity by topping the TIME100 Reader Poll, beating even Lionel Messi.

With over 1.2 million votes cast, the actor claimed the top spot with an impressive 4% of the vote. He outshone some of the most iconic personalities, including athletes, CEOs, and even a former president.

Khan's victory in the poll is a clear testament to his status as one of the most influential people, not just in India, but across the globe. He has been entertaining audiences with his exceptional acting skills for over three decades now, and his latest comeback with Pathaan has only reinforced his star power.

After a hiatus of four years, the superstar returned to the big screen with a bang, leaving his fans mesmerized.

The poll's runner-up, Iranian women protesting for freedom, highlights the power of people coming together to bring about change. Healthcare workers, who came in third, were recognized for their invaluable contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan are ranked fourth, while Lionel Messi is ranked fifth after he secured the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar.

The football world witnessed Messi add the missing piece to his illustrious career in 2022. The Argentine superstar, bedecked in a traditional Qatari robe, lifted the World Cup trophy last December, and the iconic moment confirmed his status among the greatest-ever players.

Lionel Messi has won every major club and individual honor, shattered records, and captivated fans with his mesmerizing skill and style. It is little surprise that he sits on TIME's list of the most influential people.

Could Lionel Messi secure a return to Barcelona this summer? Blaugrana director of football speaks

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany has not ruled out the possibility of Messi returning to the Catalan club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As the clock ticks down on his current contract at Paris Saint-Germain, the Argentine captain's future remains a subject of intense speculation, with the prospect of his reunion with Barcelona now seeming likely.

When quizzed about the prospect of Lionel Messi donning the Barcelona colors once again, Alemany, while maintaining a level of caution, refrained from dismissing the idea entirely. Speaking to TVE (via Marca), Alemany said:

"On this subject, I have nothing to say. Messi is a living legend for Barcelona. He is the best in the history of football. The esteem in which he is held in this club is unquestionable. He is at PSG fighting for titles and we are fighting for ours. In the future, we will see what happens."

