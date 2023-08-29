"Bonafide crook", "This guy will never change" - Fans react as ex-Barcelona star Luis Suarez gets opponent booked with trademark s**thousery

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez had yet another controversial moment, this time while playing for Gremio in the Brasileiro Serie A. The Uruguayan managed to get Cruzeiro left-back Marlon Xavier booked after the defender was spotted throwing away Suarez's shoe.

The incident occurred in the first half of stoppage time when the pair had a coming together. The forward's shoe loosened a little bit and he eventually removed it, staying on the floor and trying to draw the referee's attention. Xavier's reaction to his antics was eventually seen by the referee who showed him a yellow card.

Fans on Twitter expressed their surprise over Suarez's actions. One of them called the Uruguayan a "crook", while another stated that the forward would "never change".

The former Barcelona striker's career has not been short of controversial moments. His most famous ones include allegedly biting his opponents thrice, his victims being PSV's Otman Bakkal during his Ajax stint, Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic during his time at Liverpool and Giorgio Chiellini in the 2014 World Cup.

He also earned the ire of Ghana fans for denying a certain goal by pushing the ball away with his hand during the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal. He was also accused of using a racist slur against Manchester United's Patrice Evra.

Looking back at Luis Suarez's career after leaving Barcelona

The Uruguayan has had an interesting career since leaving Barcelona.

Luis Suarez is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. After being recognized for his exploits in the Netherlands, the Uruguayan joined Liverpool for three great seasons before forming the iconic MSN trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar at Barcelona.

However, his relationship with the Catalan giants soured and he eventually left the club ahead of the 2020-21 season over rumored financial troubles. He joined Atletico Madrid, scored 21 goals in the league and led Los Rojiblancos to the La Liga title.

His second season was not as successful as his first as he bagged 11 goals in the 2022-23 campaign. He announced that he would leave the team at the end of the season.

He rejoined his boyhood club Nacional on a pre-agreed contract for a free transfer. He bagged eight goals and three assists in 14 appearances as the side were crowned 2022 Uruguayan Primera Division champions. He then signed a two-year deal with Brazilian side Gremio, scoring a hat-trick on debut against Sao Luiz.