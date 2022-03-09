"Borderline between cheating and being clever" - Arsene Wenger comments on Liverpool star's role in getting Alexis Sanchez sent off in Champions League clash

Arsene Wenger has reacted to Fabinho's role in Alexis Sanchez's sending off during Inter Milan's UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool.

The second leg was taking place at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Sanchez was sent off for Inter Milan after two yellow card offenses, with referee Antonio Lahoz adjudging the forward to have gone studs up on Fabinho.

But the former Arsenal manager has criticized the Brazilian midfielder, accusing that Fabinho cheated to get Wenger's former striker sent off.

Wenger said (via Daily Mail):

"He was cheating, he made more of it. Maybe he had pain, he was touched by Sanchez. You cannot say it was completely fake."

Wenger continued:

"Maybe he could have got up quicker. It's one of those fouls, when it's one of your plays you say it's clever, when you're completely neutral like we're supposed to be you can say he could have made less of it. He didn't want to hurt him, he played first the ball."

Despite Inter Milan winning the game 1-0 after Lauturo Martinez's second-half strike, Liverpool made it through, winning the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

But Wenger felt Lahoz's performance in the second-leg killed the game.

He was not alone in his thoughts on the Spanish referee's performance during the match as Premier League legends Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry and Peter Schmeichal also took issue with Lahoz.

Liverpool to continue their quest for UEFA Champions League glory

Klopp's men are targeting Champions League success yet again

Despite the hoopla surrounding the red card Jurgen Klopp's team made it through to the quarter-finals.

The draw for the quarters takes place on March 18 with the Reds and Bayern Munich the first two teams to stake their place.

Liverpool will be looking to continue their fine form this season, which was somewhat haltered by Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi on Tuesday.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane weren't at their usual best but the side's 2-0 win at the San Siro was enough to see them through to the last eight.

The six-time winners of the illustrious competition boast one of Europe's finest squads and the addition of Luis Diaz in January has only improved their frontline.

Klopp believes his team deserved to advance to the quarter-finals and he won't be afraid of any side they may draw.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'really happy' after beating a 'tough opponent' in Inter Milan 🗣️ "We deserved to go through"Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'really happy' after beating a 'tough opponent' in Inter Milan 🗣️ "We deserved to go through"Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp 'really happy' after beating a 'tough opponent' in Inter Milan 👇 https://t.co/5w2toioNlV

Edited by Diptanil Roy