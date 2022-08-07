"Borderline embarrassing," "Absolute t***" - Chelsea fans slam Jamie Redknapp for forgettable on-air goof-up involving Thiago Silva

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has been on the receiving end of backlash from Chelsea fans following his statement involving Thiago Silva.

Redknapp praised Silva for his display during the Blues' 2022-23 Premier League season opener against Everton. He said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"Amazing player, he’s just got this ability, it’s like a magnet, he’s so calm. One of the great defenders I think we’ve ever seen."

However, Redknapp then stated that the Brazilian wasn't in the top bracket of defenders because he hadn't won the UEFA Champions League. It was a goof-up from the Sky Sports pundit as Silva lifted the prestigious European title just over a year ago with Chelsea.

Redknapp added:

"I think he’s won 23 major trophies, the only thing that has evaded him is the Champions League. That might be why he’s not in the bracket of [Paolo] Maldini, [Franco] Baresi, he is one of the great defenders, a joy to watch."

He concluded:

"And to be still doing it at this level and looking so calm in what is a fast furious, just so assured."

Several Chelsea fans took to Twitter to call out Redknapp's mistake, with one tweeting a photo of Silva holding the Champions League trophy captioned:

"Dear Jamie Redknapp[,] See below. You absolute t***."

Another wrote:

"Jamie Redknapp's comments on Thiago Silva are just borderline embarrassing."

Here are some more reactions to the pundit's error:

Martin Clarke @C1ark3y68 Jamie Redknapp gets paid for not knowing his arse from his elbow ffs!! Jamie Redknapp gets paid for not knowing his arse from his elbow ffs!!😂 https://t.co/Fyj6VqeJMC

Want my CHELSEA back @Neiltruechels Jamie Redknapp just said on @SkySportsPL that the only blemish on Silva’s career was that he had never won the Champions League - 🤣 Jamie Redknapp just said on @SkySportsPL that the only blemish on Silva’s career was that he had never won the Champions League - 🤣 https://t.co/KfT8mF5oqu

Prior to lifting the Champions League title with the Blues, Silva won seven Ligue 1 titles, six French League Cups and five French Cups with Paris Saint-Germain. The 37-year-old also lifted the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italia with AC Milan. Silva has also won the Copa America and Confederations Cup with Brazil.

Post his Champions League success, he added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to his incredible resume.

Chelsea open new season with victory against Everton

Chelsea took on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (August 6) for their first official fixture of the Premier League season. The Blues were made to work hard by the Toffees, but eventually picked up a 1-0 victory.

Jorginho scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in the ninth minute of first-half stoppage-time after Ben Chilwell was brought down in the box. The hosts did give Thomas Tuchel's side a few scares after the break, but they held on to get off to a winning start.

Chelsea will next take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on August 14.

