Chelsea star identified as Erling Haaland replacement at Borussia Dortmund: Reports

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund reportedly believe Chelsea striker Timo Werner could be the ideal replacement for Erling Haaland next summer. Haaland has been heavily courted by a number of Europe's top clubs and is expected to make the move away from Dortmund next year.

According to SportBild, Dortmund have resigned themselves to the prospect of losing Erling Haaland next summer. The Norwegian has a release clause in the region of £68 million which will become valid next summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in Erling Haaland over the last 12 months.

The youngster was on target once again in Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 victory over Besiktas in their opening group game of the Champions League this season. Haaland scored an incredible 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season.

The 21-year-old seems to be growing from strength to strength. He has already found the back of the net nine times this season in just seven appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund view Chelsea striker Timo Werner as a potential replacement for Haaland. The former RB Leipzig star has struggled to come to terms with the speed and physicality of the Premier League since joining the Blues last summer.

He managed to score just 12 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last summer. Werner's wastefulness in front of goal last season forced Chelsea to spend £97.5 million to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer.

The 25-year-old's playing time is likely to diminish due to the presence of Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea's squad. Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Timo Werner next summer but could face stiff competition from Bayern Munich. The Bavarians believe Werner could be a long-term replacement for veteran striker Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea could offer Timo Werner plus cash to Dortmund in exchange for Erling Haaland

Despite signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan this summer, the potential departure of Timo Werner could leave Chelsea short of strikers next season. Tammy Abraham left the club to join AS Roma, while Olivier Giroud joined AC Milan this summer.

Chelsea could therefore offer Timo Werner plus cash to Borussia Dortmund next summer in exchange for Erling Haaland. The Blues are, however, likely to face stiff competition for the Norwegian's signature from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been desperate to sign a top-quality striker over the last couple of transfer windows. But they have lacked the finances to match Borussia Dortmund's asking price for Erling Haaland.

The striker has a clause in his contract which will allow him to leave Dortmund if his £68 million release clause fee is met. Real Madrid have spent the last three transfer windows selling a number of their highest earners and prized assets to balance the books and raise funds for future signings.

The sale of Achraf Hakimi, Martin Odegaard, Raphael Varane and the departure of Sergio Ramos has helped Real Madrid in this case. They have potentially raised the funds required to sign Erling Haaland next summer. Los Blancos are keen to sign a striker to provide competition and eventually replace veteran striker Karim Benzema.

