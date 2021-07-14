Borussia Dortmund chief provides key update on Chelsea target

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has revealed that Chelsea target Erling Haaland will not leave the club this summer and will join their pre-season training soon.

Haaland has been linked heavily with a move to Chelsea as the Blues want to add a proven goal-scorer to their squad before the start of next season.

Chelsea spent big money on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz last summer, but the duo were not consistent in front of goal.

Borussia Dortmund's Sebastian Kehl on Haaland, to Sky Germany: "There is nothing new on this matter. He is in our plans. Erling will return this week and he will be very hungry. He wants to play football, he feels comfortable with us and he will be eager to score many goals." — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 13, 2021

The London giants eventually reached two finals and won the Champions League but will need a top goal-scorer to challenge for the Premier League next season.

Kehl, however, remains adamant that Haaland will be a Borussia Dortmund player for the coming year at the very least.

“I have also read about the sum [that Borussia Dortmund reportedly want for Haaland], but for us nothing has changed on this matter.

“We are planning firmly with Erling [Haaland], this has also been clearly communicated to him and his advisor. He wants to play football, he feels comfortable with us and is hungry to score many goals for us this season.”

An extraordinary bid by Chelsea could test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve

Several reports claim Chelsea will have to pay a fee of more than £150 million to sign Erling Haaland. Though it sounds unlikely, Roman Abramovich is a massive fan of the player and could test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve with a mammoth bid.

Chelsea are yet to make any marquee signings this summer and are expected to add at least one or two players before the 2021-22 season commences.

🗞 According to reports, Roman Abramovich has 'released' the funds for Chelsea to spend £150m on Erling Haaland.



If true, surely there's no way Dortmund reject that? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OW4WN6pQj3 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 13, 2021

The Blues have good depth in nearly every area of the pitch but need someone of Haaland’s ilk to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Manchester City for the league title next season.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are trying to build a team under new manager Marco Rose to challenge Bayern Munich.

Keeping in mind that Bayern Munich will be under a new manager next season too, the 2021-22 campaign will be a good opportunity for Borussia Dortmund to end their wait for a league title.

To do so, however, Die Schwarzgelben will have to keep their best players, and Haaland is perhaps the best of the lot.

